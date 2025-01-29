Link Tank: Roboforce: The Animated Series Headed to Tubi in April

Tubi has picked up Roboforce: The Animated Series, an exciting new sci-fi show from The Nacelle Company and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, set to release this April on the streamer.

“Based on the nostalgic toys of the 1980s, the animated series, written by Gavin Hignight (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012, Transformers: Cyberverse) and Tom Stern (Freaked), will continue the narrative inspired by the original robot action figures. In 2089 Detroit, Soraya Aviram’s RoboForce debuted with plans to assist a new intergalactic society on Earth. Unfortunately, the same day as the announcement, Soraya’s rival, Silas Duke, revealed his new Utopia Aegis 101 line of bots, which made RoboForce immediately obsolete. RoboForce split up and was forced into menial jobs for 15 years without hope of ever being heroes… Until suddenly, the Utopia Aegis 101’s turn on humanity and no one else besides RoboForce can stop them.”

LEGO and Minecraft have been partnered for well over a decade now, but the theme will foray into uncharted territory with the release of new sets based on A Minecraft Movie, which debuts in theaters this Spring.