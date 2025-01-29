Link Tank: Roboforce: The Animated Series Headed to Tubi in April
Tubi lands an exciting new animated sci-fi, LEGO is making A Minecraft Movie sets, some fans are weary of the Superman flying scenes, and more in Link Tank!
Tubi has picked up Roboforce: The Animated Series, an exciting new sci-fi show from The Nacelle Company and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, set to release this April on the streamer.
“Based on the nostalgic toys of the 1980s, the animated series, written by Gavin Hignight (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012, Transformers: Cyberverse) and Tom Stern (Freaked), will continue the narrative inspired by the original robot action figures. In 2089 Detroit, Soraya Aviram’s RoboForce debuted with plans to assist a new intergalactic society on Earth. Unfortunately, the same day as the announcement, Soraya’s rival, Silas Duke, revealed his new Utopia Aegis 101 line of bots, which made RoboForce immediately obsolete. RoboForce split up and was forced into menial jobs for 15 years without hope of ever being heroes… Until suddenly, the Utopia Aegis 101’s turn on humanity and no one else besides RoboForce can stop them.”
Read more about the announcement here
LEGO and Minecraft have been partnered for well over a decade now, but the theme will foray into uncharted territory with the release of new sets based on A Minecraft Movie, which debuts in theaters this Spring.
“Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary and Mojang’s A Minecraft Movie, releasing in April, has attracted considerable attention since its first trailer debuted in September. Two tie-in sets have now been revealed by LEGO; both will be released on the 1st of March.”
In an honest response, Lady Gaga comments on the horrible reception to the Joker sequel, which features her as the iconic DC villain Harley Quinn.
“Released last October, Joker: Folie À Deux was the expensive musical sequel to 2019’s surprise blockbuster Joker. Joaquin Phoenix returned to play Arthur Fleck/Joker alongside new cast member Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The movie had a lot of hype ahead of release, but upon release critics hated it. Fans didn’t care for it, either. And worst of all, it wasn’t even a fun kind of bad, but just a boring jukebox musical that wasted Gaga’s talents and retroactively made the first movie worse with its bizarre ending. It grossed $207 million on a reported budget of $200 million, which means it flopped hard. And now Lady Gaga has shared her feelings on the WB and DC’s failed sequel.”
Charli XCX, who took the pop culture world by storm last summer with her album Brat, is dipping her toes into the world of acting, starring and producing in an upcoming film from A24.
“Charli XCX’s creative journey takes an exciting turn as she ventures into filmmaking with her upcoming A24 feature, The Moment. In addition to starring in the film, she will produce it through her newly founded production company, Studio365. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project has already generated significant buzz due to its promising creative team and Charli’s unique artistic vision.”
A new TV spot for James Gunn’s Superman debuted during the NFL conference championship games this past weekend, and some fans aren’t happy about a new shot of Superman flying.
“A new look at James Gunn’s Superman has the internet in a tizzy. This weekend, Warner Bros. released a new TV spot for the film during the NFL games and while it’s mostly footage from the teaser trailer, there are a few new shots, including one of Superman flying across a snowy plain. The camera looks like it’s flying with him and, well, it looks a little weird. So weird in fact that Gunn himself had to jump on social media to stop the rising wave of assumption and misinformation.”