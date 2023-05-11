Link Tank: Paramount Pictures Announces Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Fan Event

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a wild ride and an emotional conclusion to the story of Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, and the rest of their found family. Plus, it has tons of references and Easter eggs! Lylla the Otter! Phyla-Vell! Even Howard the Duck! But as a Doctor Strange fan, I was delighted by one Easter egg in particular. Did you notice that one of the Ravagers was apparently trained in sorcery at Kamar-Taj?”

Read more at The Mary Sue

Speaking of Guardians of the Galaxy, the High Evolutionary is one of the best Marvel villains yet, but who are the others?

“When it comes to complicated villains, Marvel has an unparalleled rogue’s gallery, both in the pages of its comics and onscreen. After all, what would our favorite superheroes be without worthy villains to fight? Sometimes the bad guys can be even more compelling than the heroes. We can’t help it if they look like they’re having more fun. No matter who you’re cheering for, the conflict between good and evil—and those who walk the line between the two—is why we keep coming back to superhero movies, again and again.”

Read more at The A.V. Club

Beloved actor and singer Jamie Foxx is in critical medical condition after remaining in the hospital for weeks after an injury last month.