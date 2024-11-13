Link Tank: Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Screening at London Action Festival 2024
Discover more about an exciting Mad Max 2 screening at this year's London Action Festival featuring an appearance by George Miller and more in today's Link Tank!
As part of the British Film Institute (BFI) “Art of Action” season, a high-octane nationwide celebration of the genre, the team behind the London Action Festival are delighted to be collaborating with the BFI Southbank on events for the season which runs through to December 2024.
Events to be jointly presented have been announced with more in the works include Bottom of Form
this year’s edition of the London Action Festival’s The World’s Greatest Screening Ever (Probably!) series – a special night built around a screening of a celebrated feature film.
On Nov. 21. Director George Miller’s acclaimed masterpiece Max Max 2: The Road Warrior is to be honoured with a special contribution by Miller himself and a look at how the 1982 classic was a game-changer for the vibrant franchise. Other segments have also been announced including an in-person interview with Iain Smith OBE, BAFTA-winning Producer of Mad Max: Fury Road where he’ll look at what it takes to produce for George Miller and his involvement in bringing the franchise back.
There will also be a live performance of Mad Max music from The McBain Quartet led by Patrick Savage with multi-award winning singer-songwriter Zara McFarlane PLUS prizes and surprises!
The World of Warcraft games are expanding in an unexpected way.
“For two decades, World of Warcraft players have lived their digital lives in the lands of Azeroth and beyond. But have they truly lived them? After many years of requesting and being shot down by Blizzard, they are about to finally be allowed to do so. As part of a livestreamed event celebrating both 30 years of the wider Warcraft franchise and 20 years of World of Warcraft specifically today, Blizzard announced that the long-running MMORPG will finally allow players to put down roots and step away from the world-saving heroics to sit back, relax, and have a nice cuppa in their very own housing system.”
Halloween and Christmas are full of movies, but what about Thanksgiving? Here are the perfect films to watch in preparation for the upcoming holiday.
“What makes a Thanksgiving movie isn’t always clear-cut—some are conceived around the holiday, and others feature one memorable scene with a turkey on the table. Like the holiday itself, Thanksgiving movies are the offbeat, sometimes melodramatic stepsiblings to their Christmas counterparts. If you’re looking for something other than football or parade coverage to watch on the holiday, check out the Thanksgiving (or Thanksgiving-ish) films below.”
Taco Bell’s latest specialty menu will have you nostalgic for an earlier time.
“Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite menu items in its new ‘Decades Menu,’ offering a nostalgic taste of the brand’s history. Starting October 31, fans can order iconic dishes from the ’60s through the early 2000s, all priced under $3 USD for a limited time. The Decades Menu kicks off with the ’60s Tostada, ’70s Green Sauce Burrito, ’80s Meximelt and ’90s Gordita Supreme, with the ’00s Caramel Apple Empanada joining on November 21. This revival aims to unite generations of Taco Bell fans, with each item representing a different era of the brand’s menu innovation.”
Thirty years after its release, the Interview with The Vampire movie still stands tall amongst a crowded genre.
“Vampires never die. Not even sunlight and garlic can quash the enduring appeal of one of the most famous supernatural creatures in our mythological lore, especially when it comes to pop culture. For as long as cinema has existed, vampire movies have swarmed the screen, each offering a different representation of the mythic bloodsucker. The malleability of their mythos has allowed them a kind of thematic flexibility not afforded to, say, zombies (sorry, The Walking Dead). Vampires represent anything and everything, often absorbing the ideas and ills of their given era. Just when it seems as though the cultural backlash may be forming against vampires, they become relevant once again.”