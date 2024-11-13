Link Tank: Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Screening at London Action Festival 2024

As part of the British Film Institute (BFI) “Art of Action” season, a high-octane nationwide celebration of the genre, the team behind the London Action Festival are delighted to be collaborating with the BFI Southbank on events for the season which runs through to December 2024.

Events to be jointly presented have been announced with more in the works include Bottom of Form

this year’s edition of the London Action Festival’s The World’s Greatest Screening Ever (Probably!) series – a special night built around a screening of a celebrated feature film.

On Nov. 21. Director George Miller’s acclaimed masterpiece Max Max 2: The Road Warrior is to be honoured with a special contribution by Miller himself and a look at how the 1982 classic was a game-changer for the vibrant franchise. Other segments have also been announced including an in-person interview with Iain Smith OBE, BAFTA-winning Producer of Mad Max: Fury Road where he’ll look at what it takes to produce for George Miller and his involvement in bringing the franchise back.

There will also be a live performance of Mad Max music from The McBain Quartet led by Patrick Savage with multi-award winning singer-songwriter Zara McFarlane PLUS prizes and surprises!