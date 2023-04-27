Link Tank: LEGO Star Wars May 4th Promotions – Everything You Need to Know

May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars day, is right around the corner! Every year, the LEGO Group puts together an impressive array of Star Wars products and promotions to celebrate. Here are all the essential details you need to know in order to capitalize on your LEGO Star Wars fandom! New products include the latest Ultimate Collector Series X-wing Starfighter, two new sets from The Mandalorian season 3, and a few 18+ diorama sets to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. If you make a LEGO purchase directly next week, you’ll receive a free promotional set of the Death Star II, reimagining the iconic space station from the conclusion of the Original Trilogy.

