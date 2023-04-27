Link Tank: LEGO Star Wars May 4th Promotions – Everything You Need to Know
May the 4th be with you! Discover how to capitalize on all the best LEGO deals this May 4th and more in Link Tank!
May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars day, is right around the corner! Every year, the LEGO Group puts together an impressive array of Star Wars products and promotions to celebrate. Here are all the essential details you need to know in order to capitalize on your LEGO Star Wars fandom! New products include the latest Ultimate Collector Series X-wing Starfighter, two new sets from The Mandalorian season 3, and a few 18+ diorama sets to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. If you make a LEGO purchase directly next week, you’ll receive a free promotional set of the Death Star II, reimagining the iconic space station from the conclusion of the Original Trilogy.
Learn more about LEGO’s deals here
After the franchise seemed to sputter out, the latest chapter in the Insidious series appears to have taken the supernatural horror franchise back to its original roots.
“There’s so much to love about supernatural horror, which can be very effective when done right. The Insidious franchise has been inconsistent in quality, but with the upcoming sequel returning its focus to the Dalton family, The Red Door might just prove the series is still worth watching. Patrick Wilson can’t be the only thing drawing horror fans, after all.”
The Exorcist is being rebooted, and the first footage was shown at Cinemacon. Apparently, it’s horrifying.
“Fresh off their trilogy re-imagining the Halloween franchise, producer Jason Blum and director David Gordon Green are doing it again. They’re prepping three Exorcist films to hit theaters in the coming years and at CinemaCon 2023, we saw the first footage from the first of those films. It’s now officially called The Exorcist: Believer.”
It appears neither Barbie nor Oppenheimer will move from their lucrative July release date, meaning the two highly anticipated flicks will go head-to-head at the box office.
“Imagine it’s July 21, 2023. You and your friends decide to spend Friday night at the movies, and you want to see something opening that day. You walk up to the box office (or open an app) and settle on a ticket for the next screening of … Barbie? Oppenheimer? Which will it be? Though we’re still three months out, you may have already made up your mind. What does your choice say about you as a consumer of modern pop culture? Are you a Barbie person? Or are you an Oppenheimer person? Can one be both?”
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only two weeks away! Here are some of the aspects of the open-world adventure to look forward to.
“We are now a couple of weeks away from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release, Nintendo’s long-awaited follow-up to its seminal adventure, Breath of the Wild. While the Japanese company has showcased its final trailer for Link’s upcoming romp, it’s certainly not done marketing the Switch exclusive. Perhaps you’ve seen some of the new TV trailers for Tears of the Kingdom?”
The first half hour of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will feature a CGI de-aged Harrison Ford.
“For his fifth and final appearance as Indiana Jones, a de-aged Harrison Ford is slated to grace the film for a solid 25 minutes this summer. Perhaps a nod to the old days and his iconic younger years as the titular adventure seeker, LucasFilm has confirmed that the VFX version of Ford will be on screen for one-fifth of the overall playing time. In a report last year, the de-aged characters was confirmed as a crucial part of the storyline.”