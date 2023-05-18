Link Tank: How Many Jedi Survived Order 66?

For an Order that was supposed to kill all the Jedi, it seems like there were quite a few misfires during Order 66.

“Order 66 is one of Star Wars’ most defining moments—even before we knew its name and the intricacies of its machinations, we have known since the very beginning of the saga that there were once thousands of Jedi Knights, only for them to be systemically eradicated by the Empire. But even as Star Wars has detailed this moment more and more, it’s also revealed more and more Jedi that slipped through the Empire’s grip.”

