Link Tank: How Anime Tackled Barbenheimer Years Earlier

On the first ever episode of Den of Otaku, Den of Geek contributor, Daniel Kurland, brings to light anime’s own “Barbenheimer” phenomenon from the late ’90s–Studio Ghibli’s A Bomb epic, Grave of the Fireflies and Japan’s Barbie analogue, Super Doll Licca-Chan. Den of Otaku also examines Adult Swim’s ever-evolving relationship with anime and their push into original productions. Plus, the first installments of Den of Otaku’s “Release The Hounds” and “The Big 3!”

This episode of Den of Otaku is sponsored by G Fuel! Use code “Otaku” for 25% off your first order!

Use the code here!

Calling all space fans! Check out the Kickstarter for The Eagle Has Landed, an exciting and passionate new space documentary.