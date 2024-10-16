Link Tank: Haunted House FearFest Adds Curse of the Blair Witch to 2024 Festival Lineup
The Haunted House FearFest has announced that the 1999 film CURSE OF THE BLAIR WITCH will play the festival and more news in Link Tank!
The Haunted House FearFest, presented by HauntTV with media sponsor Den of Geek, has announced that the 1999 film CURSE OF THE BLAIR WITCH will play the festival on Saturday,
October 25th, with a special post-screening Q&A with producer Michael Monello, who also served as a producer on THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT.
Watch the sizzle reel for the festival below:
Have you ever noticed the bizarre broken railing on Jabba’s Sail Barge in Return of the Jedi? LEGO did, and they made sure to correct that detail in their latest UCS Star Wars set.
“LEGO designers are required to consider many factors when developing new sets and fans are familiar with plenty of these, including issues of budget, building experience and complexity to suit different age groups. However, there are other factors less commonly discussed and some are quite unusual. A good example came up in conversation with César Soares, the designer of 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge, at Fan Media Days recently.”
Sometimes, breakups are ugly. Discover how Saquon Barkley went from being a New York sports hero to the ultimate villain.
“Seated at MetLife Stadium watching the New York Giants play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night was a young boy wearing a blue No. 26 Saquon Barkley jersey. A few seats over was a 20-something man also wearing a blue Giants 26 jersey, except Barkley’s name was taped over with a makeshift ‘Singletary’ written on the back. This is the delicate situation that exists for Giants fans. Running back Devin Singletary, in his first season with the Giants, now wears 26 for New York. Barkley, the star running back who was the face of the franchise the previous six seasons, left to join the rival Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent in March.”
October 3 might have come and gone, but there is still time in 2024 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mean Girls.
“This 2004 movie quickly became a cult classic—it spawned sequels, a Broadway musical, and then a movie based on said Broadway musical. Mean Girls even has its own widely celebrated national day of recognition (October 3, if you’re wondering what day it is). Read on for some fetch facts about the movie.”
The days of Redbox are over, but those big machines are still stuck outside drug stores and other retailers around the country.
“Redbox is officially over. Now, retailers that once offered their movie rental services are left wondering what to do with the giant machines parked outside their stores. Over the summer, the parent company of Redbox, Chicken Soup for the Soul, shifted its filing from bankruptcy filing from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7, meaning it would be liquidated. The company also left behind hundreds of millions in debt.”
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft fills in the gaps of the iconic character’s history, and Does It Fly? went behind the scenes to figure out just how they did it.