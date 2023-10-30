Link Tank: Five Nights at Freddy’s Dominates Halloween Box Office

Five Nights at Freddy’s scares up the largest opening weekend ever for a live-action video game adaptation, surpassing the likes of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s tops the box office weekend with a global total of $130 million USD. Earning $78 million USD domestically and $52 million USD in other territories, the title is 2023’s biggest horror debut so far, overtaking the likes of Scream VI and The Nun II. Five Nights at Freddy’s also logs the second-biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is the biggest horror global opening of the year and has the second-biggest opening weekend for a day-and-date streaming release as it simultaneously premiered on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.”

LEGO’s yearly Modular Building set was unveiled, and this time it is an absolutely brilliant Natural History Museum.