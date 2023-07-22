Link Tank: Exclusive Trailer for RZR Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Ahead of their panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, check out our exclusive reveal of the latest trailer for RZR.
Rachel Smythe’s WEBTOON sensation Lore Olympus took home the award for “Best Webcomic,” marking the series’ second consecutive win.
“Comic-Con is proud to announce the nominees for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2023. The nominations are for works published between January 1 and December 31, 2022 and were chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of judges. Once again, this year’s nominees in 32 categories reflect the wide range of material being published in the U.S. today in comics and graphic novels, representing some 150 print and online titles from over 50 publishers, produced by creators from all over the world.”
Two new LEGO sets based on the upcoming Ahsoka series have been revealed, showcasing some iconic ships from deep Star Wars lore.
“Today at San Diego Comic-Con, the LEGO Group announced three new additions to the LEGO Star Wars building set range. Two sets were connected to the upcoming Star Wars series Star Wars: Ahsoka – Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle, and New Republic E-wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter – plus a brick-built display model of everyone’s favourite Wookiee, Chewbacca, was revealed.”
Just one week before wrapping, the second season of Andor has shut down its production.
“Andor’s second season already found itself embroiled in the early days of the WGA strike, when series showrunner Tony Gilroy faced criticism due to alleged misunderstandings that he was continuing to work on the series in spite of the WGA strike’s demands of union members. Now, as Hollywood finds itself facing another, Andor is once again in the spotlight.”
If you’re a fan of cinema, you should be cheering for Oppenheimer to make gangbusters at the box office this weekend.
“In director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the stakes are clear: freedom and democracy are on the line as the titular physicist and his colleagues at the Manhattan Project face thorny moral, ethical, and existential dilemmas in the race to develop the atomic bomb that will hopefully put an end to World War II.”
Despite fans pouring out their love for the game online, Pikmin doesn’t do huge numbers for Nintendo when compared to Mario or Zelda.
“Pikmin 4 is out tomorrow, July 21, and from the sound of it, the Switch game is pretty dope. Despite this, the series has only had four mainline games since the first entry launched on the GameCube in 2001. The games don’t perform as well as other first-party Nintendo games, with the best-selling entry, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, selling a little over two million copies, compared to say, Super Mario Odyssey’s 25.76 million units. Why is this? Well, series creator and Nintendo big wig Shigeru Miyamoto has a few theories.”