Link Tank: Discover Nat Geo’s Lounge at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
“On behalf of Nat Geo, we would love to invite you to their annual Comic-Con Lounge celebration event on Saturday, July 22 from 5:00p – 8:00p at Margaritaville (433 6th Ave, San Diego, CA, 92101). Alongside Den of Geek, the Comic-con Lounge will feature cocktails and bites inspired by Nat Geo’s exciting lineup of adventures series, including Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold, and Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins.
Plus, meet explorers Bertie Gregory and Jeff Jenkins, and be ready for one-of-a-kind photo opps.”
LEGO Prime Day continues with incredible deals across a multitude of themes!
“Amazon’s annual Prime Day event takes place today and tomorrow and there are bargains to be had in all departments. The deepest discounts are likely to be on Amazon hardware such as Echo, Kindle, Fire TV sticks and so on, but I suspect there’ll be a few deals on LEGO, too. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage but if you’re not one already you can join today.”
The Emmy nominations have arrived, with The Bear, Succession, and The Last of Us dominating the field.
“Just hours before a potential actors strike hits Hollywood, nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma. For many of the shows nominated, including recently concluded series like Succession, Barry, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead To Me, and Better Call Saul, this marks their final chance to take home trophies.”
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland speaks out against Hollywood, despite being one of its most prominent young stars.
“Sound the alarms! Famous Hollywood men are realizing what famous Hollywood women have been saying for, oh, I don’t know, decades? That Hollywood is toxic as hell. Welcome to the club, boys. Our most adorable Spiderman, née Tom Holland, spoke out against the parasitic ‘business’ of Hollywood on a recent episode of self-help guru Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.”
Two months after its release, players have done unimaginable things in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
“On reflection, it’s bizarre how much Nintendo underplayed Tears of the Kingdom’s fusing abilities. Completely hidden in the earlier trailers, and really only vaguely hinted at before release, this addition of crafting to the Breath of the Wild sequel has been fundamentally game-changing. It’s also led to some absolutely astonishing creations, where player imagination and skill has shone.”
Somehow, someway, The Flash has become the least successful superhero movie ever made in terms of box office losses.
“Just three weeks after Warner Bros. Ezra Miller-starring DC film The Flash debuted in theaters, it has become the worst box office flop in superhero movie history. The Flash was a major disappointing at its debut box office, making only $55 million USD. Despite the controversies surrounding the film’s main actor and the changes in strategy with Warner Bros. and DC, the film continued on its path to finally be in theaters following years of production troubles.”