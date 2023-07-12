Link Tank: Discover Nat Geo’s Lounge at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

LEGO Prime Day continues with incredible deals across a multitude of themes!

“Amazon’s annual Prime Day event takes place today and tomorrow and there are bargains to be had in all departments. The deepest discounts are likely to be on Amazon hardware such as Echo, Kindle, Fire TV sticks and so on, but I suspect there’ll be a few deals on LEGO, too. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage but if you’re not one already you can join today.”

Read more at Brickset

The Emmy nominations have arrived, with The Bear, Succession, and The Last of Us dominating the field.

“Just hours before a potential actors strike hits Hollywood, nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma. For many of the shows nominated, including recently concluded series like Succession, Barry, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead To Me, and Better Call Saul, this marks their final chance to take home trophies.”

Read more at The A.V. Club