Link Tank: San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Preview Featuring Exclusive Defiant Cover Reveal

Legion M unites all-star Black Panther team for Defiant graphic novel. Check out our exclusive cover reveal!

Legion M, the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company, announced today that comic book artists Nikolas Draper-Ivey (Static: Shadows Of Dakota, Black Panther soundtrack cover) and Ray-Anthony Height (Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) with editor Chris Robinson (Marvel Comics’ Black Panther) have joined forces with screenwriter Rob Edwards (Academy Award-nominated films The Princess and the Frog, Treasure Planet) for the upcoming Defiant graphic novel.

Defiant tells the incredible true story of enslaved harbor pilot Robert Smalls, who in the midst of the Civil War, pulled off the most audacious heist in history by stealing a Confederate warship, disguising himself as the Captain, filling it with family and friends and sailing to freedom. He later went on to become a U.S. Representative and authored state legislation providing for South Carolina to have the first free and compulsory public school system.

In their roles, Draper-Ivey will be responsible for designing the overall look of the book cover while Ray-Anthony Height will be responsible for providing artwork that brings the story within the graphic novel to life. Robinson will oversee all aspects in editing the novel together. The team will be together on a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to discuss the project.