Link Tank: Den of Otaku and More at AnimeCon London
The UK’s largest anime convention is almost here, and we’ve got the full lineup, including a visit from one of Den of Geek’s own.
Daniel Kurland of Den of Otaku, Den of Geek’s premiere anime podcast, will be in attendance at this year’s AnimeCon London. Come say hi!
“AnimeCon UK is gearing up for its first event in London on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th of February. Talent will be coming in from all across the globe to make the February con an absolute must-attend for fans of anime, manga and all things geek-culture. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the website starting from £22.50+VAT for Saturday and £17.50+VAT for Sunday tickets. ”
It may only have been 22 years since 28 Days Later, but Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are revisiting their horror classic for another sequel called 28 Years Later.
“Just over two decades after unleashing a zombie epidemic, modern horror classic 28 Days Later is getting a new sequel. Maybe even a trilogy of sequels. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, the director and writer of the 2002 movie, are reuniting for 28 Years Later, a new zombie thriller that is expected to hit studios, streamers and other potential buyers later this week, according to multiple sources.”
Read more at The Hollywood Reporter
Marisa Abela is already killing the Amy Winehouse look for Back To Black, but the latest teaser lets us hear her voice as well… but sadly only dialogue.
“‘I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles,’ Abela’s Amy says as the album’s title track plays in the background. For the uninitiated, Back To Black is what we would now describe as a ‘no-skip’ album, launching tracks like ‘Valerie,’ ‘Rehab,’ ‘You Know I’m No Good,’ and ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ into the world. The film received its blessing from the Winehouse estate, so definitely expect to hear more than a few of these songs when it drops.”
Remember how creepy the 2022 psychological supernatural horror film Smile was? The cast for the as-yet-unnamed sequel is shaping up quite nicely.
“Paramount Pictures’ untitled Smile sequel has rounded out its cast with Kyle Gallner returning and Rosemarie DeWitt… The duo join previously announced cast Naomi Scott and Lukas Gage. Parker Finn wrote the script and will direct the project. Temple Hill is producing. Plot details about the follow-up are being kept under wraps.”
Revisit some of the best films Hollywood had to offer 30 years ago! You’ll be surprised how many juggernauts came out in ’94.
“The 1990s were a great decade for movies. It was a time characterized by films with groundbreaking novel ideas for original stories, iconic cult classics, and clever twists on old and trusted genres. 1994 in particular is typically praised as one of the best years for cinema in modern times, having produced many masterworks that are still highly beloved today.”