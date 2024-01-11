Link Tank: Den of Otaku and More at AnimeCon London

Daniel Kurland of Den of Otaku, Den of Geek’s premiere anime podcast, will be in attendance at this year’s AnimeCon London. Come say hi!

“AnimeCon UK is gearing up for its first event in London on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th of February. Talent will be coming in from all across the globe to make the February con an absolute must-attend for fans of anime, manga and all things geek-culture. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the website starting from £22.50+VAT for Saturday and £17.50+VAT for Sunday tickets. ”

