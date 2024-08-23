Link Tank: Enter Den of Otaku’s Crunchyroll Giveaway from the Anime NYC Convention Floor
A giveaway for anime fans from Crunchyroll, a new LEGO partnership, reaction to canceled shows, and more in today’s Link Tank!
Den of Otaku, our anime podcast series, is at this weekend’s Anime NYC partnering with Crunchyroll to give away two grand prize merch bundles!
LEGO’s new partnership with Nike promises to bring the spirit of Just Do It to the imaginative power of LEGO brick creation.
“LEGO and the American sportswear manufacturer have just announced a partnership, although details are scant and vague at the moment. The press release reveals that ’the multi-year global partnership connects two of the most beloved and iconic brands to highlight how the power of play shapes lives,’ and ‘the brands will bring to life the many ways creative play and sport can help kids be the best versions of themselves.’”
Lionsgate has apologized for its fabricated critiques for Francis Ford Coppola films that appeared in the latest Megalopolis trailer.
“The quotes featured in the Megalopolis trailer highlight previous ‘criticisms’ of Coppola’s now-iconic works, such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, by such famed critics as The New Yorker’s Pauline Kael and Village Voice’s Andrew Sarris. With reference to The Godfather, for instance, Kael is quoted as calling the film ‘diminished by its artsiness,’ with Sarris referring to it as a ‘sloppy self-indulgent movie.’”
Now that The Acolyte’s cancellation is official, star Manny Jacinto took to social media to react to news of the show ending.
“In the wake of The Acolyte‘s disappointing cancellation, it’s been pretty evident that the reaction hasn’t exactly been greeted with unanimous love and support. One of the show’s biggest breakouts, Manny Jacinto, has now broken his silence following the news earlier this week. Jacinto, who appeared as Qimir, a Sith with a soft side, took to Instagram to post a moving, yet simple, tribute to his time on the series, sharing an image of the final shot of the show.”
The push has begun from fans of My Lady Jane to save the two-season Prime Video series from cancellation.
“Fans of My Lady Jane are pushing to save the Prime Video show following its abrupt cancellation… The news that the show would not be moving forward came as a shock to fans, who immediately mobilized to share their support across social media. Viewers of the series also started a fan petition to renew My Lady Jane for a second season… [calling] upon the streamer ‘to listen to the voices of fans around the globe.’”