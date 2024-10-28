Link Tank: Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2024 Recap – The Big Award Winners!

Read more at Mental Floss

The late Christopher Lee is set to reprise his role as Saruman in the upcoming anime The Lord of the Rings flick, using archival footage of him from The Hobbit.

“The new Lord of the Rings anime prequel War of the Rohirrim is already playing with a lot of familiar locales and figures we knew of from the original tale. But while we knew at least one familiar star from the Peter Jackson movies would return to reprise their role–Miranda Otto as Éowyn, as part of the film’s narrative framing device–we now know that one other figure from the films is returning in a touching, unexpected way.”

Read more at Gizmodo

Jon Stewart will continue his run of The Daily Show for at least another year.

“If your one silver lining of the current political moment is that Jon Stewart came back to The Daily Show (and hey, no shame, we all have to take whatever small joys we can get in this world), you’re in luck. The longtime Daily Show host has decided to continue hosting The Daily Show for a longer time. Stewart, who is also an executive producer of Comedy Central’s flagship program, will stay on in the same limited capacity he has throughout 2024, anchoring the show on Monday nights through December 2025.”