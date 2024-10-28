Link Tank: Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2024 Recap – The Big Award Winners!
Den of Geek recaps the big winners from this year's Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and more in Link Tank!
The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) announced the jury awards and audience awards for 2024!
Dead Talents Society headlined the DARK MATTER JURY AWARDS, taking home the Best Film and Ensemble prizes. Director John Hsu said, “Thank you to the jury members for the awards, especially the Best Ensemble award. That means so much to me and everyone in the cast. Thank you to Brooklyn Horror for your continued support since DETENTION.”
Blu Hunt from The Dead Thing grabbed the award for Best Performance, and Gifted‘s Sasha Rainbow was named Best Director. Finally, for the Dark Matter Jury Awards, Ariella Mastroianni and Ryan J. Sloan won Best Screenplay for their work on Gazer.
Other award winners from BHFF include:
HEAD TRIP JURY AWARDS
Best Film – Dead Mail
Best Director – Emma Benestan, Animale
Best Screenplay – Ariella Mastroianni and Ryan J. Sloan, Gazer
Best Actor – Zachary Ray Sherman, Who’s Watching
Best Actress – Oulaya Amamra, Animale
Best Ensemble – Dead Mail
SHORTS COMPETITION JURY AWARDS
Best Film – Femme
Best Director – Émile Lavoie, Mean Ends
Best Performances – Sophie Neff and Woody Coyote, Make Me a Pizza
Best Special FX/Makeup – Irene Uncal, Apotemnofilia
Best Screenplay – Grace Rex, The Shadow Wrangler
Best Production Design – Masha Lyass, Lady Parts
Best Editing – Jordan M. Hahn, Beach Logs Kill
Home Invasion Award (sponsored by Cut and Measure, includes a $1,500+ credit for post-production services) – Hammer
AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERS
Gold – Dead Talents Society
Silver – Somnium
Bronze – Bone Lake
Mexico will be the latest country to receive an adaptation of The Office, titled La Oficina.
“The Mexican remake is set to hit Prime Video and will be developed in tandem with Amazon MGM Studios and Gary ‘Gaz’ Alazraki’s Máquina Vega. Alazraki is known for directing and producing major hits like Nosotros los Nobles and Club de Cuervos. Alazraki is set to be the director and executive producer of La Oficina while Marcos Bucay will be the showrunner. The overall deal will allow La Oficina to be available exclusively on Prime Video in Latin American, Brazil and Spain.”
Halloween is just a few days away! Do you have your costume ready? If so, are you wearing one of the most popular looks of 2024?
“Halloween is just around the corner, and people are planning their costumes for parties, trick-or-treating, or both. If you’re in the same boat, maybe you’ll be inspired by this list of the most-searched Halloween costumes in 2024.”
The late Christopher Lee is set to reprise his role as Saruman in the upcoming anime The Lord of the Rings flick, using archival footage of him from The Hobbit.
“The new Lord of the Rings anime prequel War of the Rohirrim is already playing with a lot of familiar locales and figures we knew of from the original tale. But while we knew at least one familiar star from the Peter Jackson movies would return to reprise their role–Miranda Otto as Éowyn, as part of the film’s narrative framing device–we now know that one other figure from the films is returning in a touching, unexpected way.”
Jon Stewart will continue his run of The Daily Show for at least another year.
“If your one silver lining of the current political moment is that Jon Stewart came back to The Daily Show (and hey, no shame, we all have to take whatever small joys we can get in this world), you’re in luck. The longtime Daily Show host has decided to continue hosting The Daily Show for a longer time. Stewart, who is also an executive producer of Comedy Central’s flagship program, will stay on in the same limited capacity he has throughout 2024, anchoring the show on Monday nights through December 2025.”