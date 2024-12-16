Den of Geek Hosts Double-Feature Charity Auction with Trading Cards, Comics, and More

Den of Geek is ramping up the holiday spirit today by hosting an exciting double feature charity auction to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation. This special event takes place across two sessions on eBay Live and will feature many highly sought-after collectibles. The first auction begins at 2:00 PM ET and highlights trading card games (TCGs), while the second, starting at 6:00 PM ET, showcases an array of action figures and comic books.

The first auction caters to fans of trading card games and will be headlined by Magic: The Gathering’s latest Foundations series. Two standout items are a beginner’s box, perfect for newcomers to the game with its two instant play decks and eight jumpstart packs, as well as a starter collection that features 23 traditional foil cards, 361 regular cards, 3 play boosters, and even a card storage box.

Other TCG fans might be interested in bidding on a World of Warcraft Tarot deck with its own guidebook, combining stunning artwork with a touch of gaming mysticism. Rounding out the auction are numerous bonus Pokémon cards guaranteed to delight collectors eager to expand their decks.

The evening auction shifts gears to focus on comics and action figures, featuring rare and nostalgic items sure to excite fans and collectors alike. Highlights include Nacelle action figures like characters from the beloved ’90s animated series Biker Mice from Mars and a sculpted collectible of ’60s monster icon, The Great Garloo. On the comics front, DC enthusiasts can bid on Adventures of Superman #428 and Green Lantern Corps Quarterly #7.