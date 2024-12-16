Den of Geek Hosts Double-Feature Charity Auction with Trading Cards, Comics, and More
Our eBay Live auctions are always one-of-a-kind, but today we have two in the same day: one for TCGs and the other for comics and action figures!
Den of Geek is ramping up the holiday spirit today by hosting an exciting double feature charity auction to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation. This special event takes place across two sessions on eBay Live and will feature many highly sought-after collectibles. The first auction begins at 2:00 PM ET and highlights trading card games (TCGs), while the second, starting at 6:00 PM ET, showcases an array of action figures and comic books.
The first auction caters to fans of trading card games and will be headlined by Magic: The Gathering’s latest Foundations series. Two standout items are a beginner’s box, perfect for newcomers to the game with its two instant play decks and eight jumpstart packs, as well as a starter collection that features 23 traditional foil cards, 361 regular cards, 3 play boosters, and even a card storage box.
Other TCG fans might be interested in bidding on a World of Warcraft Tarot deck with its own guidebook, combining stunning artwork with a touch of gaming mysticism. Rounding out the auction are numerous bonus Pokémon cards guaranteed to delight collectors eager to expand their decks.
The evening auction shifts gears to focus on comics and action figures, featuring rare and nostalgic items sure to excite fans and collectors alike. Highlights include Nacelle action figures like characters from the beloved ’90s animated series Biker Mice from Mars and a sculpted collectible of ’60s monster icon, The Great Garloo. On the comics front, DC enthusiasts can bid on Adventures of Superman #428 and Green Lantern Corps Quarterly #7.
Proceeds from both auctions will support the First Responders Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the families of first responders. Since its inception, the foundation has provided scholarships, grants, and emergency financial aid to children who have lost a parent or guardian in the line of duty. The foundation also supports programs that promote the mental and physical well-being of children and families in first responder communities. By participating in this auction, bidders contribute directly to these vital efforts, making a tangible difference in the lives of those who serve and protect.
Don’t miss this opportunity to snag some incredible collectibles while giving back to a worthy cause. Tune in to eBay Live at 2:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM ET to join Den of Geek in supporting first responders and their families.