Den of Geek Hosts Charity Collectible Auction Featuring a Signed Alien: Romulus Mag and More From RSVLTS and Nacelle!
Visit eBay Live for our next live charity auction featuring plenty of epic collectibles you won't want to miss your chance to bid on, including a signed copy of our Alien: Romulus magazine!
Join this eBay Live charity auction here!
Our live charity auctions are quickly becoming the place to be for nerdy collectors, and the next one is right around the corner! As a nice way to celebrate the end of summer, we’ll be hosting a collectibles charity auction on Wednesday, Aug. 21, starting at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on eBay Live! Tune in online to join in the fun either as a spectator or a bidder and help us raise funds for a number of great charitable causes.
This highly anticipated event will feature collectibles for fans and collectors alike from brands such as RSVLTS, 20th Century Fox, Nacelle, SG Blaise, Omni Comics, and more, offering a unique opportunity to bid on exclusive and rare items while supporting the BINC Foundation and Joe Dimaggio’s Children’s Hospital. There will even be a special “grand finale” auction with items from Homage.
Some of the items you’ll encounter in this live charity auction on eBay Live are exclusive collectibles you won’t see anywhere else. Get ready to bid on a copy of our Alien: Romulus edition of Den of Geek magazine adorned with autographs from the cast and creatives behind the movie. We’ll also have bundles with multiple coveted TV and movie-themed shirts from RESVLTS. And don’t miss your chance to bid on an autographed The Toys The Made Us poster signed by creator Brian Volk-Weiss!
This live charity auction also marks the return of one of our favorite causes: the BINC Foundation, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), which supports bookstore employees and owners in need, providing financial assistance for emergencies, medical expenses, and more. A portion of the proceeds will also go to Joe Dimaggio’s Childrens Hospital, which offers a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere.
Den of Geek’s collectibles charity auction is a perfect blend of fandom and philanthropy, offering a chance to own exclusive memorabilia while contributing to worthy causes. Mark your calendars for Aug. 21 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, and join the auction on eBay Live for an unforgettable evening of bidding and giving back!