Den of Geek Hosts a Trio of Live Charity Auctions Celebrating the Season of Giving

Join today’s Cyber Monday charity auction here!

Den of Geek is hosting a unique opportunity for fans and collectors to combine their passion for pop culture with a chance to give back. Over the next three days, a trio of charity auctions will be happening on eBay Live, starting on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET, with follow-up events on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, both at 8 p.m. ET. What better way to combine Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, creating the perfect blend of holiday shopping and charitable giving!

The auctions will feature an array of exclusive and highly sought-after items, with proceeds benefiting the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. BINC works tirelessly to support booksellers and comic retailers in times of financial distress, while the First Responders Children’s Foundation provides crucial aid to the families of first responders, including scholarships and emergency grants.

Comic book enthusiasts will find a treasure trove of vintage collectibles on the auction block, including golden and silver age comics like Toxic Avenger #10 (CGC Graded 9.6), Star Wars #6 (CGC Graded 9.6), Uncanny X-Men #266 (CGC Graded 9.2), Iron Fist #1 (CGC Graded 9.2), and Sub-Mariner #6 (CGC Graded 9.4). There are also some equally desirable ungraded comics such as Silver Surfer #2, The Amazing Spider-Man #203, Star Wars #1, Moon Knight #13, and The Invincible Iron Man #80.