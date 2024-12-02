Den of Geek Hosts a Trio of Live Charity Auctions Celebrating the Season of Giving
Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday join forces in our three back-to-back eBay Live charity auctions, including valuable graded comics!
Join today’s Cyber Monday charity auction here!
Den of Geek is hosting a unique opportunity for fans and collectors to combine their passion for pop culture with a chance to give back. Over the next three days, a trio of charity auctions will be happening on eBay Live, starting on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET, with follow-up events on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, both at 8 p.m. ET. What better way to combine Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, creating the perfect blend of holiday shopping and charitable giving!
The auctions will feature an array of exclusive and highly sought-after items, with proceeds benefiting the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. BINC works tirelessly to support booksellers and comic retailers in times of financial distress, while the First Responders Children’s Foundation provides crucial aid to the families of first responders, including scholarships and emergency grants.
Comic book enthusiasts will find a treasure trove of vintage collectibles on the auction block, including golden and silver age comics like Toxic Avenger #10 (CGC Graded 9.6), Star Wars #6 (CGC Graded 9.6), Uncanny X-Men #266 (CGC Graded 9.2), Iron Fist #1 (CGC Graded 9.2), and Sub-Mariner #6 (CGC Graded 9.4). There are also some equally desirable ungraded comics such as Silver Surfer #2, The Amazing Spider-Man #203, Star Wars #1, Moon Knight #13, and The Invincible Iron Man #80.
But the fun doesn’t stop there! The auctions will also include rare and unique collectibles from days gone by. Fans of retro memorabilia can bid on a vintage Green Hornet button proclaiming the wearer as an “official agent” of the superhero. For toy collectors, there’s a still-in-the-package Spawn Mobile from Hot Wheels, signed by the legendary Todd McFarlane, creator of the famed symbiote.
This three-day event is an excellent opportunity to snag one-of-a-kind items while supporting meaningful causes. With the holiday season in full swing, it’s a chance to find a gift for the pop culture enthusiast in your life (or to treat yourself) while making a difference. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a casual fan, there’s something to entice everyone.
Den of Geek’s charity auctions promise not only an impressive lineup of items but also a sense of community, bringing people together in support of shared passions and charitable goals. Be sure to follow us as a seller on eBay and sign in to set a reminder for the events on Dec. 2, Dec. 3, and Dec. 4. It’s a win-win opportunity to celebrate your love for comics, collectibles, and creativity while contributing to two incredible organizations.