The Best Comic Book Gifts to Collect in 2024

Like clockwork, the holiday season is upon us again, and you might be wondering what to gift the comic book collector in your life this year. Fear not! We’ve got suggestions for comic geeks new and old, pricey collectibles all the way to introductory books and everything in between. Basically: if you know a comics nerd, we got you.

Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Box Set

Every couple of years, I shuffle my walker over to my comic shelf and pull down a dusty old digest copy of one of the best millennial comics ever made to show my kids what the world was like in the far distant past of 2004. With this box set, I wouldn’t have to dust it off.

Scott Pilgrim is one of the most influential comics of its generation and one that, between the game, the movie, and the Netflix series, managed to actually grow and deepen with time, like some kind of Canadian Evangelion. This book is a look at a slacker in his early 20s going through a life that’s more or less a video game. The characters are rich, the art is great, and this box set looks amazing.