Den of Geek to Host Rare Collectibles Charity Auction Exclusively on eBay Live at SXSW 2024

In addition to exclusive and limited edition Den of Geek merchandise available solely through this charity auction, participants will also have a chance to acquire one of two original posters from artist Chloe Lewis, signed by esteemed film, television, and music talent during SXSW, including top Hollywood stars like Nicolas Cage, Sydney Sweeney, Daisy Ridley, the cast of Star Trek: Discovery, and more.

The live auction will serve as the grand finale to Den of Geek’s activation at SXSW. The Den of Geek Studio powered by eBay has featured the festival’s top talent passing through for interviews and photo portraits. Festival-goers have also been treated to a special edition Den of Geek magazine distributed by the Den of Geek street team in downtown Austin and available in key film festival locations like the historic Paramount Theatre and the Alamo Drafthouse. The cover features Universal Pictures’ The Fall Guy with exclusive interviews from stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and director David Leitch.

About Den of Geek

By Experts. For Fans. Den of Geek is dedicated to serving the interests of today’s entertainment enthusiast. The brand reaches over 20 million users per month across all platforms and has become known for exclusive high-profile entertainment interviews and deep dives into geek culture. Den of Geek focuses on the hottest movies and TV shows, and explores the latest in games, books, and comics. Our magazine celebrates the buzziest releases on the entertainment calendar with beautiful layouts, exclusive imagery, and in-depth long reads. Den of Geek magazine is available for FREE at over 140 fine retailers in the US.

About the BINC Foundation

The Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc) is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to booksellers in need. Through programs such as emergency assistance, higher education scholarships, and professional development, Binc supports the book industry community in times of hardship.