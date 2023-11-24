Best Superhero Collectibles to Buy on Black Friday 2023

Shop the Sideshow Collectibles eBay Exclusive Batman Print here

McFarlane Toys DC Gold Label Eradicator Action Figure

DC’s early ‘90s event books are dramatically underrated, and the Eradicator is part of arguably the biggest stories from that era—the Death of Superman. The Eradicator was one of the four replacements after Kal’s climactic battle with Doomsday, and while his design was a little goofy (the cataract glasses are actually super endearing), McFarlane Toys does an amazing job of translating the comic look to the 3D real world. This figure looks great and, as a Gold Label figure, should be of higher quality than usual. This will look nice posed or in a box for the Superman fan in your life.

Buy the McFarlane Toys DC Gold Label Eradicator here

DC Superhero Board Books

There’s something for everyone in these books: your kids get an easy introduction to superheroes; the comics fan in your life gets to share their love of superheroes while also secretly exposing their kids to some awesome Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez and George Perez artwork; you get to explain to a toddler that when the book says “even Batman needs sleep” what it really means is “he takes 15-minute micronaps, according to Grant Morrison’s seminal run on Batman.” It’s a win-win-win.

Buy DC Superhero Board Books here

Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile

As the Batman movies have drifted away from comic book fantasy and towards…we’ll call it tactical realism to be generous…the Batmobile designs have really lost something. The best Batmobile is arguably the one from the best Batman media: the ’90s animated series. There are two versions worth your time: the old Kenner one, and the fancy new DC Collectibles one. The older one is cheaper and nicer to actually use, the new one is expensive and more decorative. Pick the one that works best for your friend and watch them fawn over it.