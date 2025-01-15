Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Jod Na Nawood’s Backstory Has a Likely Darth Vader Connection
We still don't know much about Jude Law's mysterious pirate, but the season finale may have just given us an important clue about his past.
This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 8.
We still may not know much about Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood (if that’s even his real name) or the various identities he’s assumed across his life, but the season finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew may have just given us the first real nugget of information about his past. Jod is a ruthless pirate, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s also clearly Force-sensitive. While previous fan theories have assumed that he was a survivor of the initial wave of Order 66, the story he tells to the kids and their parents sounds more like he was a victim of its aftermath.
Jod tells them that a woman, a Jedi on the run, found him starving on his home planet and took him under her wing. According to Jod, “she only taught [him] a little before they hunted her down, and they made me watch whilst they killed her” While he doesn’t explicitly define who “they” are, it’s not unlikely that she was killed by Darth Vader’s Inquisitors.
#skeletoncrew spoilers : //— cam 🔮 (@camandfilm) January 15, 2025
the jod backstory SCREAMS inquisitor but which one was it that made him watch… pic.twitter.com/XakrTZZDc4
After the initial massacre of the Jedi, Darth Vader created the Inquisitors as a sort of Jedi-hunting task force. This program took Force-sensitive youths, many of whom were former Jedi, and turned them over to the Dark Side. While they aren’t considered to be full Sith, the Inquisitors are taught to channel anger and hatred and use that to hunt down other Force-sensitive people. In some cases, especially if the Force-sensitive person is younger, they’ll try to convert them, but most of the time the Inquisitors have orders to kill.
And from what we’ve seen of the Inquisitors in Star Wars thus far, whether in Star Wars: Rebels, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game series, among others, the Inquisitors are ruthless and often relish their kill, just as Jod describes. Obviously he found a way to escape whomever it was at some point, but even spending just a short time with the Inquisitors makes Jod’s whole deal make a lot of sense.
The Inquisitors and pirates seem to have a lot more in common than you might think. They are both ruthless, going after what they want with a greedy fervor. Whether they are after riches or power, both groups are willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want. They aren’t afraid to use fear and intimidation to make others bow to their will, and they aren’t above taking hostages to lure their true target out in the open.
If Jod really has been fighting for his survival his entire life, a run-in with the Inquisitors is just the kind of encounter that could begin to turn a scared young boy into the ruthless man we know him as now. Especially if that encounter tore him from the one person in his past that seems to have ever shown him kindness.
Now this is all just speculation – Jod’s past is still just as much an enigma of secret identities and apparent backstabbing as it was when Skeleton Crew began. But this is the first clue about his past that feels real and not like a misdirect or manipulation tactic. Hopefully this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this mysterious pirate and simply the beginning of his story, both past and present, in the Star Wars universe.
All eight episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are available to stream on Disney+ now.