Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Jod Na Nawood’s Backstory Has a Likely Darth Vader Connection

This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 8.

We still may not know much about Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood (if that’s even his real name) or the various identities he’s assumed across his life, but the season finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew may have just given us the first real nugget of information about his past. Jod is a ruthless pirate, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s also clearly Force-sensitive. While previous fan theories have assumed that he was a survivor of the initial wave of Order 66, the story he tells to the kids and their parents sounds more like he was a victim of its aftermath.

Jod tells them that a woman, a Jedi on the run, found him starving on his home planet and took him under her wing. According to Jod, “she only taught [him] a little before they hunted her down, and they made me watch whilst they killed her” While he doesn’t explicitly define who “they” are, it’s not unlikely that she was killed by Darth Vader’s Inquisitors.

#skeletoncrew spoilers : //

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

the jod backstory SCREAMS inquisitor but which one was it that made him watch… pic.twitter.com/XakrTZZDc4 — cam 🔮 (@camandfilm) January 15, 2025

After the initial massacre of the Jedi, Darth Vader created the Inquisitors as a sort of Jedi-hunting task force. This program took Force-sensitive youths, many of whom were former Jedi, and turned them over to the Dark Side. While they aren’t considered to be full Sith, the Inquisitors are taught to channel anger and hatred and use that to hunt down other Force-sensitive people. In some cases, especially if the Force-sensitive person is younger, they’ll try to convert them, but most of the time the Inquisitors have orders to kill.