The Best Spooky and Horror Themed Gifts for Paranormal Fans: Ghost Hunting Kit, Scrying Mirror, Scarlet Witch Statue and More

Even though Halloween gets top billing for spooky season, Christmas is equally a time for high strangeness, supernatural phenomena, and paranormal activity. There are flying reindeer captained by an immortal time-traveling home invader, who happens to share DNA with saints and Odin. We have Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Yet-to-come, which are actually inhuman entities that visit old misers. Then there’s the green-haired Sasquatch-esque cryptid who hides in the mountains and hates the holidays. And lest we forget, the main attraction for the holiday is a miracle baby born to a virgin, who calms barn animals, inspires drummer boys, and beckons forth magi via an unusual astronomical event.

Whether you prefer to sit by the yule log and share tales of happy little elves on shelves, or Christmas goblins from the underworld (the Southeastern European kallikantzaroi) — and whether you hope for a visit from Kris Kringle, or fear one from Krampus — December is primetime for the paranormal.

With that in mind, I wanted to assemble a gift guide for the spooky nerds and weird ones in your world. Basically there are items I personally want, but think your cryptid-searching, ghost-hunting, UFO-watching, magick-wielding loved ones might also get a kick out of. So read further for a range of ideas that celebrate the strange this Christmas (or Saturnalia, Winter Solstice, and Yule).

Culture & Lifestyle

Harridan Vodka Paranormal Reserve

$199