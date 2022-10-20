Why the Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Film Still Looms So Large 55 Years Later

On Oct. 20, 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin were riding horseback along the banks of Bluff Creek, in Northern California’s Six Rivers National Forest when they filmed just under a minute of what looks to be a large, hair-covered female bipedal figure walking into the frame from the left, glancing over its right shoulder, and continuing until it exits on the right. The footage is the most famous, most debated—but never definitively debunked—video capture of a supposed sasquatch.

Now, 55 years later, it remains a popular topic of conversation among Bigfoot believers as well as skeptics. And the profile of the apelike form taken from the clip—with its domed head and large swaying arms—has become an immediately recognizable symbol for a ‘squatch and is emblazoned on an endless supply of merchandise.

Today is the 55th anniversary of the Patterson-Gimlin footage. Regardless of your feelings as to whether it was a hoax or not, it's still a compelling piece of footage and attempts to recreate it have been… lackluster at best. pic.twitter.com/CsVezkcvr3 — Aurochs (@ActualAurochs) October 20, 2022

The Patterson-Gimlin Film (PGF) was one of the topics covered in a recent episode of my Talking Strange paranormal pop culture show (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube) featuring guest Dr. Jeff Meldrum, an anatomy and anthropology professor at Idaho State University. Meldrum is a renowned researcher on the evolution of hominin bipedalism, author of Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science, and editor-in-chief of the scholarly refereed journal, The Relict Hominoid Inquiry. He’s also a proponent of the Patterson-Gimlin Film and says that it holds up better in 2022 than it did in 1967.

“If Patterson had come forward with his film this year, instead of 55 years ago, it would have been a completely different reception, a different story, a different outcome,” he says. “If we could switch the current anthropological understanding of fossil record of hominid evolution, and put that back in 1967, juxtaposed with the limitations on all those skills, technologies used in faking a film like that, it would be a very different outcome.”