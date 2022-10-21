Kesha’s Paranormal Journey: How the Pop Star Became a Supernatural Seeker

“I came into this not really knowing what to expect, but I have had some experiences, so I thought maybe it will go a little bit like this or that,” she says. “And my mind was completely fucking blown.”

Some of the mind blowing came courtesy of scary experiences, such as at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia, famous for its purported haunted reputation. As she did with all episodes, Kesha was joined at the location by famous friends as well as noted paranormal personalities — rapper Big Freedia and psychic/medium Chip Coffey in this case, which was her final shoot for the season.

While filming for two days straight, she says nothing much was happening most of the time. On the final night, in the last 15 minutes of filming, she says she caught on camera a “creeping entity” moving up the body of her cameraman Jake, and it happened so fast she didn’t have time to express what was taking place. Then, “he starts screaming.”

“He has three layers of clothing on, and the back brace for the camera,” she says. “He throws all the camera stuff off, lifts up his shirt, and has three scratch marks down the back of his spine. He had no words. I had no words. We just got the point, and got the message, and got the fuck out of there.”

Another incident occurred in the same spot where she spread baby powder in a hallway, a traditional paranormal investigative tactic to track for both spectral interaction as well as human interference. She left the powder overnight, and when she returned the next day, “the entire 300-foot long hallway had baby powder all over it … and there were human footprints in the middle.”

On that note, Kesha stresses her role as a producer, and commitment to not taking advantage of her fans and viewers. She is Conjuring Kesha’s editing process and receives notifications on her phone from motion-activated cameras at the haunted hotspots. Yet nothing was triggered to cause the footprints. At least nothing that registered on the cameras.