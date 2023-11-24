Best LEGO Gifts to Buy on Black Friday 2023
Not sure which LEGO sets to buy this holiday season? We have the answers!
This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:
The emotion you feel when you open the box of a brand-new LEGO set is unmatched, especially when the set pays tribute to your favorite nerdy franchise. From Star Wars to DC Comics to Marvel to virtually every other property you can think of, there’s a LEGO set for every kind of fandom. With help from eBay, we’ve picked our very favorite LEGO sets you can snatch up this holiday season!
Star Wars The Ghost and Phantom II 75357
The flagship vessel of Star Wars Rebels has been a white whale set for many LEGO Star Wars collectors. The original model of The Ghost, released alongside the premiere of the animated series in 2014, has nearly doubled in value. Fans have been clamoring for the Danish toymaker to remake the iconic vehicle for years now, and in late summer 2023, their dreams came true. For the first time, The Ghost received significant screen time in the live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka, and it gave LEGO the perfect excuse to resurrect the desirable ship. Modern techniques and acute attention to detail rendered this one of the best Star Wars sets of the year and a build fit to be the centerpiece of any collection.
Buy the Ghost and Phantom II LEGO set here
Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon 75192
Han Solo’s trusty piece of junk ship, the Millennium Falcon, isn’t just one of the most famous spaceships in the galaxy far, far away; it’s one of the most famous spaceships in human history. The iconic vessel has been made many times in LEGO form, but none more prominent than 75192. Part of the Ultimate Collectors Series (UCS) banner, this 7,541-piece behemoth is the largest LEGO Star Wars set ever. Fans can recreate iconic scenes from the Original Star Wars Trilogy but also have the option to swap out the minifigures and radar dish to match characters from the newer Sequel Trilogy. The UCS Millennium Falcon is the ultimate prize for any LEGO collector, a set worthy of its spot in the pantheon of LEGO greatness.
Buy the Millennium Falcon LEGO set here
Marvel Venomized Groot 76249
The adorable recreation of baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) was one of the most popular LEGO sets released in 2022. However, the follow-up set this year may surprise you. LEGO opted to Venomize everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic tree, mixing him with another iconic Marvel alien. 76249, Venomized Groot, is a perfect blend of the clashing styles, providing a cute yet deadly little extraterrestrial figure perfect for spicing up any Marvel display.
Buy the Venomized Groot LEGO set here
Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer
If you possess the ultimate vehicle for the light side, you’re going to want something from the dark side to balance out your collection. That’s where 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer storms in. The 43-inch long, 4784-piece monster will instantly become the intimidating centerpiece of any LEGO Star Wars display. While the beast looks like a lot of gray bricks on the outside, the interior designs provide builders with an intricate array of colorful technic pieces designed to capture the iconic triangular design. The Ultimate Collectors Series Imperial Star Destroyer will have your LEGO Rebel figures shaking in their boots.
Buy the Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO set here
Disney Up House 43217
The Mouse House celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, and with it came a plethora of LEGO products. Minifigure blind bags, giant castles, and builds of beloved Disney iconography highlighted the year, but no set stood out more than 43217 Up House. Based on the 2009 Pixar classic, the Up House beautifully captures the vibrant colors of the flying abode from the film. A highly detailed interior is also included, featuring Carl and Ellie’s adventure book, along with a portrait of the married couple sure to pull on any fan’s heartstrings. Additionally, highly collectible figures of Carl Fredricksen, Russell, and Dug the Dog are also present, rounding out one of LEGO’s topline commodities in 2023.
Buy the Up House LEGO set here