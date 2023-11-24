Best LEGO Gifts to Buy on Black Friday 2023

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

The emotion you feel when you open the box of a brand-new LEGO set is unmatched, especially when the set pays tribute to your favorite nerdy franchise. From Star Wars to DC Comics to Marvel to virtually every other property you can think of, there’s a LEGO set for every kind of fandom. With help from eBay, we’ve picked our very favorite LEGO sets you can snatch up this holiday season!

Star Wars The Ghost and Phantom II 75357

The flagship vessel of Star Wars Rebels has been a white whale set for many LEGO Star Wars collectors. The original model of The Ghost, released alongside the premiere of the animated series in 2014, has nearly doubled in value. Fans have been clamoring for the Danish toymaker to remake the iconic vehicle for years now, and in late summer 2023, their dreams came true. For the first time, The Ghost received significant screen time in the live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka, and it gave LEGO the perfect excuse to resurrect the desirable ship. Modern techniques and acute attention to detail rendered this one of the best Star Wars sets of the year and a build fit to be the centerpiece of any collection.

Buy the Ghost and Phantom II LEGO set here