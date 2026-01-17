The Weirdest Comic Book Crossovers of All Time

Team America/New Mutants (1983)

While Godzilla was big enough to carry his own book as soon as Marvel got the license, others needed a more gradual integration. Such was the case with Team America, a motorcycle riding team who shows up for some reason in the fifth issue of New Mutants. What began as a story about young adolescent students at Xavier’s School for the Gifted soon becomes about mutants who do motorcycle stunts and can meld together to become the Dark Rider. It’s a jarring turn, that only makes sense when we learn that Marvel had acquired the rights to a toy line called Team America, inspired by the Evel Knievel craze. Obviously, the craze has died out and Team America has mostly disappeared, except for the time they hung out with the New Mutants.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Marvel/Transformers/Doctor Who (1987)

Sometimes, Marvel brings the characters it licenses into its mainline universe. And other times, the company creates new characters within the licensed property, who stick around long after the license expires. The most interesting case of the latter involves the robotic bounty hunter (or, in his prefered nomenclature, “freelance peace-keeping agent”) called Death’s Head.

Death’s Head debuted in the Marvel UK comic Transformers #113, written by Simon Furman and penciled by Geoff Senior. A year after his first appearance, Death’s Head popped up in a story by Furman and Senoir did for Doctor Who Magazine #135, joining the Seventh Doctor in the TARDIS. Most of the time, however, Death’s Head hangs around the Marvel Universe, dealing with the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Deathlok, and most recently showing up in an issue of The Ultimates.

Barry Allen in the Marvel Universe (1990)

While the big, official Marvel/DC crossovers are few and far between, creators regularly let their favorites slip unofficially into other universes. One of the most compelling examples occured in the pages of the Marvel Comic book Quasar, written by Mark Gruenwald and illustrated by Mark Manley. Starting in Quasar #17, a blond man appears from a bolt of lightening. He can’t recall much about his past life, only that there was some sort of crisis and that his name was something like “Buried Alien.” Oh yeah, he also has super speed.

Buried Alien is Barry Allen, the Silver Age Flash who sacrificed himself fighting the Anti-Monitor a few years earlier in DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths. Taking advantage of a loophole that Crisis writer Marv Wolfman built in to bring back the departed Flash, Gruenwald simply wrote that the multiversal event allowed Barry to rematerialize in another universe, continuing his superhero efforts under the code name FastForward.

Pinhead vs. Marshal Law (1993)

Okay, this one is for the deep cut fans, but trust me, it’s weird. Pinhead is, of course, the big bad of the Hellraiser movie franchise. The leader of the Cenobites, who come to visit those who solve the cursed puzzle known as the Lament Configuration, Pinhead became a horror icon—partially to the chagrin of author Clive Barker, who conceived of him as more of a complex amoral figure instead of the generic monster he became. Created by Pat Mills and Kevin O’Neill, Marshal Law is a bondage-wear-clad, gun toting government superhero hunter who starred in deconstructionist comics from the 1980s (think The Boys before The Boys).