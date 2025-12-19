Archie Comics Teams With Indie Publisher To Continue Its Creative Reinvention

To the average person, Archie Andrews remains stuck in the Eisenhower Era. Even after the soapy ridiculousness that was the CW show Riverdale, Archie’s name brings to mind malt shops, sock hops, and driving a jalopy around town. All of those elements remain true for the character today as much as they did when he first debuted in 1941’s Pep Comics #22.

But the publishing house that bears Andrews’ name hopes to bring Riverdale into 2026 by teaming with a respected independent comic company. As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Archie Comics have teamed with Oni Press to publish new, modern takes on Archie and his friends, as well as related characters Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Josie and the Pussycats. The series will be written and drawn by award-winning creators such as W. Maxwell Prince of Ice Cream Man, Fábio Moon of Daytripper, and Corinna Bechko of Green Lantern: Earth One.

Such a high-profile announcement might lead those who know Archie as the clean-cut kid from the ’40s to think that the series needs a creative overhaul. But the fact of the matter is that Archie Comics have been putting out interesting work for a while now, more than just the weird phenomenon that was Riverdale.

The company began to reinvent the line with its new look comics from 2007, which veered away from the cartoony house style established by Bob Montana and later revised by Dan DeCarlo and embraced more realistic illustrations. But the line grew most ambitious in 2010, first with the Life With Archie series and then with the introduction of gay character Kevin Keller.