Ultimate Wolverine Just Put a New Spin on Two Classic X-Men Frenemies

The two couldn’t be more different in their first interaction. As expected, Wolverine is all bad attitude, grouching at Professor X as Xavier tries to convince him to leave Canada’s Department H and join a new generation of X-Men. Colossus finds Xavier’s offer flattering, and only pauses to discuss the possibility of leaving Russia with his parents.

Those differences set the stage for the clash of personalities in early X-Men comics. After Sunfire returns to his native Japan and Thunderbird dies in an explosion, Wolverine becomes the sole hothead in the X-Men, occasionally irritating others when he gets into a berserker rage. And yet, more often than not, the kind-hearted Colossus rolls with Wolverine’s outbursts. In fact, the two team-up to create one of the most iconic attacks in comic book history, with Colossus hurling Wolverine at enemies in what’s called the “Fastball Special.”

Yet, Marvel Comics being Marvel Comics, writers still found ways to pit the two against one another.

Fighting and Fastballs

The first notable dust-up between the two occurred in 1984’s Uncanny X-Men #183, written by Chris Claremont and penciled by John Romita Jr. Set after the events of the original Secret Wars, in which Colossus falls for an alien woman and dumps his steady girlfriend Kitty Pryde, the issue finds Wolverine and Nightcrawler taking their Russian buddy out for a drink to give him a talking to.

Colossus and Wolverine don’t come to blows in that issue. But Colossus does get heated, so much so that he won’t listen to Wolverine’s warning that they should leave the pub. When Colossus shoves Wolverine and spills his beer on another patron, Wolverine drops it and lets the Russian deal with the problem he tried to avoid, the arrival of the unstoppable Juggernaut. While Nightcrawler wants to help out, Wolverine insists they stand aside and let Colossus slug it out with Juggernaut.

Originally, Claremont wanted Colossus and Wolverine to actually fight in that issue, but readers would have to wait for a while to see that.