The Ongoing Legacy of Milestone Media at DC

And one of those things is the Milestone documentary, Milestone Generations on HBO Max. Was there anything that you had forgotten about? Or did you learn anything about yourself or Milestone while you were working on this stuff?

There was plenty of stuff. One, man, we sure used to dress fly, you know? We were always wearing suits and ties and stuff and I’m like, “What happened to that guy?” I had hair. So that was different looking at that young man. It was a good experience. But … I don’t like going through the past and that’s a big part of what that was. It did give me a chance though to look at things in a different context, from being older, and realizing, “Wow, what we did was pretty important. What we did was cool.” And being able to explain to people what we were doing then. [On the one hand] I hate living in the past, but on the other I enjoy talking about what we accomplished at Milestone and what we’ve yet to do.

Looking back, I seem to remember feeling that you guys were ahead of the curve with the way you were laying out storylines in books. “Writing for the trade” is kind of an ugly way to talk about stuff, but it almost feels like you guys were doing that even back then.

It was smart writing and it was deliberate. We wanted to create stories that were timeless. But the way to do that is you can talk about topical subjects, but you’re not making the topical subject the thing your book is about. It just happens to be what’s going on in the world but your archetypal characters are dealing with it. The characters and what they’re made of stays the same.

We started out with strong archetypes with Static, Icon & Rocket, Hardware, the Blood Syndicate. They were all very deliberately designed to do what they ended up doing which is being kind of perennials. That was all part of the the grand design from the beginning…A lot of that was Dwayne McDuffie, truly an architect of a universe, who truly had the vision to see what this could be and was brave in ways that we all were not.

What do you think Dwayne would think of the revival so far? How do you guys infuse that spirit into the new books?