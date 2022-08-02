Inside DC’s Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Title Change, The Villains, and More!

We made a book last year called Deathstroke Inc. which was about showing kind of what he was going through. We have this person that’s been walking the line for a long time [as an] antihero and I wanted to to really push him back into the villain role, so we spent some time putting him there. But even early on in that book, he was already really conflicted. There’s a moment where he came into contact with the Great Darkness. It was kind of an Easter egg that we put in there that he came into direct contact with it. And from that moment, you could tell he was slowly becoming more and more unhinged.

Leading into Dark Crisis we did an event called Shadow War. We had already set him up where Deathstroke was building this army. He was going out he was going after Ra’s al Ghul and Talia and in that story he had learned he had another kid out in the world, named Respawn, who died during that story. At the end of day, he’s an awful father who will never accept that, you know, and when his son Grant died, he blamed the Titans even though that was very clearly his fault. So when Respawn died, it sort of snapped him back into that zone of like, the Titans are the enemy, the kids are the enemy, the legacy of the enemy, it all kind of unwrapped in his head.

But you’re also dealing with the idea that he’s being manipulated by Pariah. And so by Pariah manipulating him, it’s all pushing him into doing things that might be out of character, but it’s still I think, who he is, which is he will never take responsibility for anything he’s ever done, he will always find a way to point a finger at somebody else, specifically the Titans. And this moment when the Justice League are gone, he’s like, “this is my shot. I’m gonna go after the Titans.” So you take all that, and then you throw on the Great Darkness and Pariah and you can see he just becoming more and more unhinged. He’s literally possessed now but that possession is really what’s pushing him to be even more and more nuts. And there’s some really big moments with him that are coming in the book.

This is a super villain heavy book, which is what happens when you take the Justice League off the table before the first issue even hits. But now the Legion of Doom have shown up, and everyone associates them with the old Challenge of the Superfriends cartoon.

JW: There’s a little tiny joke I did where when we cut to the Legion of Doom it says “meanwhile…” because in the cartoon it always said “Meanwhile, at the Legion of Doom…”

There’s one super team that hasn’t shown up yet. And that’s the Legion of Super-Heroes…