Link Tank: CGC Trading Cards is Now Grading Marvel Cards
CGC is now expanding into grading Marvel trading cards.
“‘Avengers, assemble!’ CGC Trading Cards is ready to grade your Marvel card collection. Collectors have been eagerly anticipating the day when CGC Trading Cards™ would start accepting Marvel cards, and that day is here. CGC Trading Cards is thrilled to announce that Marvel cards are now eligible for grading! The lucky first Marvel card to be graded is the legendary and elusive Spider-Man Redemption autograph card from the 1998 Marvel Creator’s Collection set. This card is signed by Stan Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, and features the artwork and signature of the world-renowned penciller and writer, Mike Wieringo. The card received a grade of CGC Mint 9, with sub-grades of 9 for Centering, 9.5 for Surface, 9.5 for Corners and 9 for Edges.”
Hold on, the Sleepy Sickness in The Sandman was actually a real thing?
“In Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, Morpheus, the Lord of the Dreaming, is imprisoned in 1916 by a magician hoping to bring his son back from the dead. While Morpheus is held prisoner and prevented from tending to the dreams of living things, a strange illness sweeps across the world: the Sleepy Sickness. In the Netflix series, people struck with the Sleepy Sickness simply fall asleep and don’t wake up. In the original comics, they suffer a variety of symptoms, including wakefulness and psychosis. But while The Sandman is a fantasy, the Sleepy Sickness was an actual historical event.”
A BioShock movie has been in development for what seems like forever, but the project just took a major step forward.
“Where many have tried and failed, the man behind The Hunger Games will once again give it another shot. Francis Lawrence, director of the last four Hunger Games movies including the upcoming prequel, has been signed to direct an adaptation of the popular sci-fi horror game BioShock for Netflix.”
The Walking Dead and Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys season 4 in an undisclosed role.
“Prime Video’s hit series The Boys added Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles to the cast in its most recent season, making the dark superhero satire into a bit of a Supernatural reunion—since Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is also the showrunner of The Boys—but fans were quick to point out that a Supernatural reunion isn’t a Supernatural reunion without also getting Jared Padalecki. Fans are still going to have to wait to see if that will ever happen, but how about Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a consolation prize?”
Sometimes things just don’t age well, and the vintage Nintendo unboxing showcases that.
“Erik Voskuil, who runs the wonderful Before Mario (and has written an excellent book by the same name), has one of the world’s finest collections of Nintendo stuff. Recently, though, he managed to get hold of something that was special even by his standards: a couple of packets of Nintendo playing cards from the 1950s, depicting the company’s hometown of Kyoto.”
The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for its 4th and final season on Netflix.
“The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season at Netflix. The superhero drama series’ renewal comes just one month following the premiere of season three, which debuted at No. 1 in the streamer’s English-language TV weekly rankings with 124.5 million hours viewed.”