Link Tank: CGC Trading Cards is Now Grading Marvel Cards

“In Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, Morpheus, the Lord of the Dreaming, is imprisoned in 1916 by a magician hoping to bring his son back from the dead. While Morpheus is held prisoner and prevented from tending to the dreams of living things, a strange illness sweeps across the world: the Sleepy Sickness. In the Netflix series, people struck with the Sleepy Sickness simply fall asleep and don’t wake up. In the original comics, they suffer a variety of symptoms, including wakefulness and psychosis. But while The Sandman is a fantasy, the Sleepy Sickness was an actual historical event.”

A BioShock movie has been in development for what seems like forever, but the project just took a major step forward.

“Where many have tried and failed, the man behind The Hunger Games will once again give it another shot. Francis Lawrence, director of the last four Hunger Games movies including the upcoming prequel, has been signed to direct an adaptation of the popular sci-fi horror game BioShock for Netflix.”

The Walking Dead and Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys season 4 in an undisclosed role.