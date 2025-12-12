Supergirl: 6 Comic Book Stories to Better Understand the Woman of Tomorrow

Before her death at the hands of the Anti-Monitor, Supergirl got a proper modern update courtesy of writer Paul Kupperberg and penciler Carmine Infantino. The Daring New Adventures of Supergirl kept the basics of the classic Supergirl premise, including her secret identity as mild-mannered brunette Linda Danvers and her generally sunny attitude, but sent her away from Midvale and to college in Chicago. Fitted with a hip, if dated, look consisting of red shorts and a blue blouse, Supergirl truly matured over the series’ first 12 issues, gaining a more complex understanding of the world without sacrificing any of the optimistic disposition that defines the House of El.

2. Supergirl #1–4 (1994)

In the comics, Supergirl died fighting the Anti-Monitor. But behind the scenes, she died because DC editorial wanted Superman to be the sole survivor of Krypton. So when John Byrne rewrote Superman’s history for the post-Crisis reboot Man of Steel, there could be no Argo City and no Kara Zor-El.

But there could be a Supergirl. Thanks to a lot of sci-fi and multiverse shenanigans we won’t describe here, a shape-shifting pile of purple goo called Matrix ended up on Earth and, after initially trying to emulate Superman, eventually becomes Supergirl. Also, she falls in love with Lex Luthor. Also, Lex Luthor is actually Lex Luthor Jr., an Australian with a mane of wild red hair and killer abs. Also, Lex Luthor Jr. is actually Lex Luthor, who put his brain in a new body he made for himself after his old body got cancer from Kryptonite.

ANYWAY, all that convoluted place-setting aside, the Matrix Supergirl stuff from the early ’90s is still pretty great. Although told from the perspective of an alien outsider, the series very much sets the stage for what will become Supergirl’s defining features. She’s trying to live up to Superman’s examples and has the ability to see good in everyone, even Lex Luthor. But her non-humanoid origins make her less empathetic to evil people, which gives her an edge her cousin lacks.

3. Supergirl #1-9 (1996–1997)

If you thought it was weird that Supergirl was a purple, shape-shifting alien, just wait until you hear about the time that she was an Earth-born Angel. That version of Supergirl was Linda Danvers, a teen whose rebellious streak against her police officer father led her to disastrous ends. In particular, she started dating a member of a demon-worshiping cult who tried to sacrifice her to appease their Satanic lord.

Despite her wounds, Linda escaped the cult and was saved by the Matrix Supergirl. However, the Matrix could only help Linda by bonding with her, mixing her DNA with Linda’s until they became one entity. Furthermore, because the Matrix’s sacrifice interrupted the cult’s plans, she was recognized by Heaven, making Linda into Supergirl, the Earth-born Angel.