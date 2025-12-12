Supergirl: 6 Comic Book Stories to Better Understand the Woman of Tomorrow
Before the new Supergirl movie, check out these other great Kara Zor-El comics, including the one the film is based on!
Look out! The first trailer for Supergirl has dropped and it’s a lot. As hinted by Milly Alcock‘s brief cameo at the end of Superman, Kara Zor-El has a very different approach to her Kryptonian powers than her famous cousin. For some watching the trailer, those differences might be a little too much. Supergirl never got drunk or let her dog pee on her cousin’s image when Melissa Benoist was playing her in the Arrowverse! Helen Slater’s Supergirl would have never done that in the 1984 movie! The Supergirl who first appeared in 1959’s Adventure Comics #252 wouldn’t act that way!
True as those claims may be, Alcock’s version of Supergirl is true to the comics. This Supergirl directly adapts the eight-part miniseries, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King and penciled by Bilquis Evely. Yet even beyond that excellent series, Supergirl is a far more complex character in the comics than one may expect, as writers have invented and reinvented her time and again.
So if you’ve read Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow but still want to get your head around this surprising take on the Maiden of Might, or if you just want to binge some Girl of Steel goodness until the movie comes out, check out these six comics.
1. The Daring New Adventures of Supergirl #1-12 (1982–1983)
It’s not exactly fair to say that the first few decades of Supergirl comics are forgettable, but there’s a reason that her most famous Silver Age story is when she died in Crisis on Infinite Earths, with the one in which she fell in love with her horse Comet (in human form at least) as a close second.
Before her death at the hands of the Anti-Monitor, Supergirl got a proper modern update courtesy of writer Paul Kupperberg and penciler Carmine Infantino. The Daring New Adventures of Supergirl kept the basics of the classic Supergirl premise, including her secret identity as mild-mannered brunette Linda Danvers and her generally sunny attitude, but sent her away from Midvale and to college in Chicago. Fitted with a hip, if dated, look consisting of red shorts and a blue blouse, Supergirl truly matured over the series’ first 12 issues, gaining a more complex understanding of the world without sacrificing any of the optimistic disposition that defines the House of El.
2. Supergirl #1–4 (1994)
In the comics, Supergirl died fighting the Anti-Monitor. But behind the scenes, she died because DC editorial wanted Superman to be the sole survivor of Krypton. So when John Byrne rewrote Superman’s history for the post-Crisis reboot Man of Steel, there could be no Argo City and no Kara Zor-El.
But there could be a Supergirl. Thanks to a lot of sci-fi and multiverse shenanigans we won’t describe here, a shape-shifting pile of purple goo called Matrix ended up on Earth and, after initially trying to emulate Superman, eventually becomes Supergirl. Also, she falls in love with Lex Luthor. Also, Lex Luthor is actually Lex Luthor Jr., an Australian with a mane of wild red hair and killer abs. Also, Lex Luthor Jr. is actually Lex Luthor, who put his brain in a new body he made for himself after his old body got cancer from Kryptonite.
ANYWAY, all that convoluted place-setting aside, the Matrix Supergirl stuff from the early ’90s is still pretty great. Although told from the perspective of an alien outsider, the series very much sets the stage for what will become Supergirl’s defining features. She’s trying to live up to Superman’s examples and has the ability to see good in everyone, even Lex Luthor. But her non-humanoid origins make her less empathetic to evil people, which gives her an edge her cousin lacks.
3. Supergirl #1-9 (1996–1997)
If you thought it was weird that Supergirl was a purple, shape-shifting alien, just wait until you hear about the time that she was an Earth-born Angel. That version of Supergirl was Linda Danvers, a teen whose rebellious streak against her police officer father led her to disastrous ends. In particular, she started dating a member of a demon-worshiping cult who tried to sacrifice her to appease their Satanic lord.
Despite her wounds, Linda escaped the cult and was saved by the Matrix Supergirl. However, the Matrix could only help Linda by bonding with her, mixing her DNA with Linda’s until they became one entity. Furthermore, because the Matrix’s sacrifice interrupted the cult’s plans, she was recognized by Heaven, making Linda into Supergirl, the Earth-born Angel.
Okay, yes, that’s convoluted. But the actual Supergirl comics written by the legendary Peter David are not. Working with penciler Gary Frank, David taps into a rebellious energy in Linda and tempers it with the high-minded ideals that Matrix developed, creating a Supergirl that feels at once as mythic as her cousin and as relatable as you or me.
4. Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes #16–30 (2006–2007)
By the mid-2000s, the ban on additional Kryptonians had long since been ignored and Kara Zor-El was back. She first returned in a pretty awful story that made her a sexy minion of Darkseid before returning her to more-or-less the character’s status quo, post-Crisis. Kara had more of an attitude than her pre-Crisis version but she was still Kara Zor-El, cousin of Superman—not the Matrix, not an Earth-Born Angel.
However, Kara didn’t really return to her Silver Age roots until she went into the future… far into the future. Following the events of the Infinite Crisis crossover, Kara was launched into the 31st Century where she joined the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now, like her cousin, Kara has a long history with the Legion, a team of teenagers one millennia in the future who were inspired by Superman. But she joins a very different version of the team (dubbed the Threeboot Legion, as it was the second time the team had been rebooted). Not only does Kara not know this team, she doesn’t believe that they exist.
Written by Mark Waid and penciled by Barry Kitson, Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes injects some much needed fun into both Supergirl and the Legion, which was decidedly more aggressive in this incarnation. Convinced that she’s in a coma in the 21st century and that the team is all a dream, Kara refuses to take the Legion seriously, which brings both lightness and a sense of adventure to the book. Even though writers such as Sterling Gates were doing excellent work with Supergirl around the same time, Waid’s approach best gives us an updated version of the classic girl-next-door Kara.
5. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2021–2022)
As this list shows, there are many different approaches to Supergirl. But few have been as unique as the direction used by idiosyncratic writer Tom King in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Published as part of DC’s Black Label, a line for non-canonical works for mature readers, Woman of Tomorrow recasts the Charles Portis novel True Grit with Kara in the Rooster Cogburn role.
Through the perspective of young character Ruthye Marye Knoll, a girl who forces Supergirl to help her find and punish Krem of the Yellow Hills for murdering her beloved father, Woman of Tomorrow explicitly engages in Kara’s attempts to make her own legend. Although Kara sees herself falling short of the example set by her perfect cousin Kal-El, Ruthye finds a different kind of hero in Supergirl, one that people like her desperately need.
While the film version seems to more or less stay faithful to the comic, no live-action film could fully replicate the gorgeous art in Woman of Tomorrow. Bilquis Evely creates a world that’s equal parts high fantasy, mind-bending science fiction, superhero action, and contemplative drama. Accentuated by Mat Lopes’ gorgeous colors and Clayton Cowles’ distinctive lettering, Woman of Tomorrow takes Supergirl to places she’s never gone before.
6. Supergirl (2025–present)
Given how dull her first two decades were, it’s remarkable that we’ve had so many great Supergirl comics over the past 20 years. That streak continues with the current ongoing from writer and artist Sophie Campbell. The first arc of the new series sends Kara back to Midvale, only to find another Linda Danvers living with her adoptive parents and another Supergirl ready to take her place.
The secret of the other Supergirl is just one of the high-concept elements that Campbell brings to the book, all rendered with delightful, expressive illustrations and brightened by vivid colors from Tamra Bonvillain. The series brings back the anything-goes nature of Silver Age DC Comics but builds out the pathos only hinted in those stories. It even retains the rebellious streak that Kara’s developed since the ’80s, making this series a perfect combination of classic and modern.
Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.