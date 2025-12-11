Supergirl: James Gunn Promises Bittersweet Movie That Will Show a Different Krypton

Gunn is referring to Jor-El and Lara (Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan), who appear to Corenswet’s Kal-El in a ghostly hologram where they shower their son with love… and directions about how to re-procreate Krypton’s lineage by forming a harem on Earth. It left some fans shocked about Krypton in the new cinematic DC Universe. But the Supergirl trailer seems to hew much more faithfully to the tragic vision of the planet presented in Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s revered Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow tale from 2021.

“It’s bittersweet,” Gunn says. “I think it’s one of the things that attracted me to the graphic novel… The luxury that Superman has is he was raised by really wonderful parents who loved him from the time he was an infant, so his background is so different. To be able to see somebody else who is good-hearted, as Kara is, but her background is extremely different from his—to see the contrast between those two is one of the things that interested me in making this movie.”

What Gunn appears to be teasing is that much of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow works as a character study wherein a young woman in need of a hero, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley in the film), comes to idolize Kara Zor-El despite meeting the older role model while Kara is on a birthday bender. As the story goes along, Ruthye and the reader learn why Kara might want to be on a bender on her birthday. Unlike cousin Kal, she remembers Krypton and how it did not die in a single day…

“I don’t know if I’d use the word tragic, but it definitely contrasts the world of Superman,” Alcock says about the tone of her movie. “It’s very dark and dirty, and messy, and [not] like on Earth.”

Her director Craig Gillespie likens it to an antihero story.

“She has a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life,” Gillespie says. “And having Milly come into that and play all the complexity of that, and do it in a very human way where you actually have empathy for her, and then add the humor, and somebody who has that toughness… I was incredibly lucky.”