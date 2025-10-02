Supergirl Screenwriter Promises a Grittier and Edgier Maid of Might

Like her cousin Kal-El, Kara Zor-El a.k.a. Supergirl can be a tough assignment for some writers. Since her debut in 1959’s Action Comics #252, written by Otto Binder and penciled by Al Plastino, Supergirl has generally been portrayed as the sweet girl next door, who just so happens to also have incredible powers. Later riffs on the character offered more variety, such as the shapeshifting alien who shows up in the ’80s or Peter David’s strange “Earth-Born Angel” from the ’90s. But the mainline Supergirl, the one adapted for the 1984 movie and the recent CW series, tends to be a genuienly good person.

Which was a challenge for the current person tasked with bringing the Maid of Might to live action. Speaking to Variety, Ana Nogueira admitted, “I was always like, ‘I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.’”

So why did she get tasked by James Gunn and Peter Safran with writing the upcoming Supergirl movie? Because of the 2021-2022 series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Upon reading that series, she found a “rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier” character. When she read Woman of Tomorrow, Nogueira realized “There she is,” seeing in that story a believable version of a person who “watched Krypton completely be destroyed.”

Nogueira’s journey with Supergirl isn’t that different from that of James Gunn himself. Gunn initially turned down DC‘s offer to give him a Superman movie because he couldn’t relate with such a good character. He eventually found a hook by putting his own skepticism into all of the supporting characters and letting Superman be an actually good, wholesome person in the movie. The results speak for themselves.