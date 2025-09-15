Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Explains How to Break a Character Out of the Comics Bubble

Yet that’s not what happened. Spawn continues to be an ongoing concern even 30 years after its debut, and has produced not only popular toys and a movie that’s reached cult status, but also some respected runs by creators such as Alan Moore, Garth Ennis, Greg Capullo, and others.

According to McFarlane, he’s been able to enjoy such success because he doesn’t focus on short-term wins.

“My frustration as president of Image Comics is that creators come in and do four or five issues of really good books that, in my mind, could easily go 40, 50, 60 issues. You don’t have to do 300, that’s me being insane. But four or five issues and then jumping to the next thing? You’re not building anything that resonates because your book’s the hot thing for two weeks and then the hype goes away. And here’s the problem. You get big sales on your first five and then they start to flatten or taper down. And the thought is, ‘Well, I can go start another book and I get big sales for the next five of those, right?’ The answer is ‘yes,’ economically. In the short term. But I’m telling you, long term you need to get to issue 50. Every book that Image Comics has done that has gone 50 or more issues has gotten outside the bubble.”

By the bubble, McFarlane refers to an invisible barrier that limits a character’s popularity to the comic book fans who have pull lists at their shops and visit comic-centric outlets. The choir isn’t at all a bad thing, McFarlane explains, but they’re only one part of a potential audience.

“The choir is always coming,” the Image Comics co-founder points out. “How do you get it now out to t-shirts, hats, toys, video games, movies, TV shows, so that your neighbor may have heard the word? Walking Dead, as great as that book was, got outside the bubble. When I tell people I created Venom, they go ‘Oh my gosh, Todd,’ but it’sbecause they went and saw the movie. They didn’t buy the comic book. They got it because Venom got outside the bubble again.”

Such longevity is only possible if creators don’t get distracted by the highs of a new book launch, or discouraged when sales dip and keep pushing to 50 issues. And to do that, they just have to keep focused on the work itself.