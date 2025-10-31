Marvel Gives an MCU Favorite a Big Upgrade

Even though they both have the designation Earth-616, the Marvel Comics Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are really two different places. In some cases, the movies are better. They have David Harbour as a delightfully buffoonish Red Guardian, they have Agent Carter, and they have a pretty streamlined shared continuity.

But in some ways, the older and richer comics universe is better, in ways that even movie fans would agree. After all, some fan favorites still live in the comics. And in the case of the Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, her comic counterpart is not only living, but thriving, becoming the next Sorcerer Supreme.

“It’s time for Wanda to take her destiny into her own hands,” writer Steve Orlando told AIPT about the upcoming series Sorcerer Supreme. “With the cloak and the eye calling out for a new wielder, there’s no one better suited than the Scarlet Witch. She’s the one who listens when no one else will—and she’s about to change the rules of magic forever.”

Written by Orlando and illustrated by Bernard Chang, Sorcerer Supreme will indeed involve a lot of rule changing, not just because the rules of Marvel’s magic are complicated. The title of Sorcerer Supreme is bestowed upon magic users by the trinity of mystical beings known as the Vishanti. Most often, the title goes to whomever wins a tournament set up by the Vishanti and, most often, that winner is Doctor Strange. However, the recent death of Doctor Strange (don’t worry, he got better) has allowed others to take up the mantle, including Strange’s lover Clea, the trickster god Loki, and Doctor Doom.