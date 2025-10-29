Marvel Screenwriter Reveals Ditched Young Avengers Origin
The Young Avengers almost followed in the footsteps of their comic book counterparts.
One of the first rules of time travel is that the timeline is always in flux, and the slightest derivation can radically alter entire realities. So when Disney ditched its plans to make Kang the Conquerer the big bad of its Multiverse Saga, the state of the MCU had to change. The biggest change, of course, is the prioritizing of Doctor Doom as the new defining threat, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty becoming Avengers: Doomsday. But to some, an even more important change involved the highly anticipated team of adolescents, the Young Avengers.
In a recent AMA on Reddit, Kang Dynasty co-writer Michael Waldron explained how he and Jeff Loveness originally planned to debut the Young Avengers in that crossover film. “Jeff Loveness and I spent an afternoon pitching on the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang and being so stoked about it,” he wrote on the site.
To comic book fans, that makes perfect sense. The Young Avengers made their debut in 2005’s Young Avengers #1, written by Allan Heinberg and penciled by Jim Cheung. In the wake of the actual Avengers disbanding, a group are assembled by a mysterious figure called Iron Lad. The group consists of heroes with monikers and powers similar to those of the main team, including Hulkling, Asgardian, and Patriot. Eventually, we learn that they have been brought together to stem off an invasion of Kang the Conquerer, who plans to take advantage of the absence of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Moreover, we learn that Iron Lad is none other than Kang himself, a younger version who loathes his older self’s turn toward evil.
Although it came out seven years later, the Young Avengers origin dovetails nicely with the comic book story The Kang Dynasty, written by Kurt Busiek. In that story, Kang gathers forces across time to finally succeed in conquering the world, convincing global leaders that only he can stem an oncoming threat. The Avengers are disbanded, with many imprisoned and others forming a resistance movement.
Both of those storylines fit very well in Marvel’s initial plans for the Multiverse Saga, in which Kang and his assembled Variants, shown in the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, assert their control on the timeline.
In fact, it was one of those Variants who would play into the Young Avengers origin. Waldron explained that after their victory, the Young Avengers would “discover that that particular Kang carried a little card that said to Be Patient with him, it was his first day as a Kang. And then they were so bummed. I think he was gonna be the lizard Kang from the end of Kang Dynasty [Waldron may be referring to a lizard Kang seen at the end of Quantumania]? I don’t know. Anyway we had fun.”
Fans would have certainly had fun too. But now, in this reality, we still have to wait for the Young Avengers arrival, making due with the introduction of Wiccan in Agatha All Along and seeing Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop meet at the end of The Marvels. Unless, of course, someone wants to go back in time and stomp on some butterflies until we get a better reality today.