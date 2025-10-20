Marvel Reportedly Won’t Let Tom Holland Be James Bond

His name is Parker… Peter Parker. And nothing else.

At least, that’s the rumor being reported in The Sun. According to an unnamed source, the paper claims that Tom Holland has been ruled out of consideration as the next James Bond because of his contract with Marvel and Sony to play Spider-Man. It’s not so much that the studios are worried that the actor would be spending too much time ordering shaken martinis and playing baccarat. Rather, they worry that Bond would distract from Spider-Man.

“Tom can’t play two superheroes, it just won’t happen,” said the insider quoted by The Sun.

That’s a compelling statement, but not one that’s too surprising, given the complicated nature of the current state of Spider-rights. Famously, Marvel Comics sold the adaptation rights for many of its signature characters during a period of financial difficulties in the 1990s, well before the establishment of Marvel Studios and the company’s purchase by Disney. While Marvel and Disney have been able to get back many of those rights–sometimes by buying the rival studio outright, as in the case of 20th Century Fox and the rights to X-Men and the Fantastic Four—Sony remains committed to holding onto Spidey. Thus, Marvel had to negotiate with Sony to get Spider-Man into the MCU, which he finally did with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.