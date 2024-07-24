Mark Waid on How Absolute Power Changes Everything for the DC Universe

“Everybody brought something to the table. There’s a little bit of [Batman writer] Chip Zdarsky in this. There’s a little bit of [Green Arrow writer] Joshua Williamson in this. There’s a little bit of other writers in this. By the time it got to me, there were some ideas on the table that I was free to pick from or not pick from, and then bring something bigger to it myself that brought it all together and gave it a real sense of peril and immediacy.”

This approach helped Waid and Mora not only nail new characters such as Dreamer—Waid credits her co-creator Nicole Maines as “enormously helpful with getting a handle on that character”—but also situate the story in the larger DC Universe.

The limited run of issues prevented Waid from including everything he wanted in the event: “Look, if you gave me 12 issues to do Absolute Power, I could absolutely use them,” he exclaims. Fortunately, he did get access to every character he wanted.

A Different Kind of Crossover Event

Absolute Power isn’t Waid’s first company-wide crossover event, having written 1995’s Underworld Unleashed and the 2006 weekly series 52. But Absolute Power is something even more special for Waid.

“This is the first time anybody’s just said, ‘This is important enough to us where everyone’s on the table. Do what you need to do to tell a great story, and don’t worry about what’s going on in the other books. We’ll make it work on our end.’ And that’s basically what they did.

“Green Lantern was not originally envisioned as a tie-in book with this series. But Jeremy Adams was so on board with what we were doing that he voluntarily turned Green Lantern into an Absolute Power tie-in. There have been a couple of cases like that, where things that could have been off-limits were instead volunteered by the different writers.”