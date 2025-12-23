The Brainiac Stories That Inspired the Man of Tomorrow Villain

“The Last Son of Krypton,” Superman: The Animated Series Season 1, Episodes 1-3, 1996

One of the most audacious reinventions of Brainiac is also one of the most influential. Most of the three-part premiere of Superman: The Animated Series tells the standard origin of the Man of Steel. In the first part, we follow his father Jor-El and mother Lara as they deal with the impending distruciton of Krypton by sending their son Kal-El to Earth. Part two shows Kal-El growing up on the Kent farm as Clark Kent, while part three sends Clark to Metropolis to begin his career as Superman.

The change comes in the first part. As is standard in most tellings of Superman’s origins, Jor-El foresaw the destruction of Krypton, but his planet’s elders refused to accept it. In the Animated Series, they refuse because Jor-El’s findings contradict the Kryptonian supercomputer’s artificial intelligence: Brainiac. Moreover, later episodes make clear that Brainiac willfully mislead the Kryptonians as part of his desire to study their reactions.

Thanks to the Bottle City of Kandor, Brainiac has always had a connection to the destruction of Superman’s home planet. But making him the prime driver of the planet’s destruciton elevates him as a villain, which might make this version a compelling choice for Gunn. Given that the Jor-El and Lara of the DCU want their son to be a conqueror, a Kryptonian Brainiac would fit right in. And it’s not like the idea of people trusting AI while the world burns hasn’t grown more relevant since Superman: The Animated Series first debuted…

“Son of the Demon” Absolute Superman #7-11, 2025

As unconventional as Superman: The Animated Series was, the most radical reimagining of Brainiac is also the most recent. The Brainiac of Absolute Superman is 419,732 of the Brainiac Collective, who broke free and became director of Research and Development for the Lazarus Corporation run by Ra’s al Ghul and recently upgraded leader of the Peacemakers, Christopher Smith.

That’s a lot to unpack, so let me explain. Absolute Superman is part of DC’s Absolute line, a series of books that take place in an alternate reality driven by Darkseid’s evil energy. Only a handful of heroes have been introduced thus far, and each have major differences from their mainline counterparts: Superman came to Earth as a young man and thus was not raised by the Kents, Batman was working-class son of a school teacher, Wonder Woman was raised in Hell, etc. In this (strangely familiar) evil world, power is consolidated by a rich few, including Ra’s al Ghul, here an immortal CEO of the Lazarus Corporation.

The Absolute Brainiac comes to work for Lazarus after escaping the alien Brainiac Collective, where he went mad as a low-level laborer forced to dispose of dead bodies. Like his mainline counterpart, Absolute Brainiac bottles up cities, but he’s more openly cruel in his experiments. As highlighted by his rictus grin and his exposed brain, this Brainiac loves to toy with his victims, transforming their bodies to entertain himself.