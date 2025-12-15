James Gunn Addresses “Irritating” Superman 2 Rumor

James Gunn can’t sit online all day and debunk rumors about what is and isn’t going to happen in his rebooted DC Universe, but it seems some chatter is just too annoying to let slide.

Recently, there have been unofficial reports that Braniac will be the main villain of Gunn’s Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. There have also been plenty of casting rumors about who might play him, with anyone from Matt Smith to Sam Rockwell on Gunn’s supposed shortlist. The director seems aware that these rumors will naturally spread amongst fans, but one particular rumor that singled out Guardians of the Galaxy alum Dave Bautista as a potential Braniac was a bridge too far for Gunn, who took to social media to set the record straight.

“Oh boy,” he posted on Threads. “Let’s forget a moment I’ve never said Brainiac was in the movie. I freaking love @davebautista & I have many ideas for who he could play in the DCU. But he & I have never discussed a role in Man of Tomorrow, nor have we discussed it amongst ourselves at DC. In addition, truly, NONE of the names, from the six or seven I’ve seen rumored for a role, have auditioned or been discussed at all.”

Gunn added that in general, he’s letting the “silly” rumors go, but that “Dave is a friend and that makes it more irritating.”