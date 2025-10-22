George R.R. Martin Had a Dark Vision for the Comic That Inspired Superman 2

According to Martin, he and collaborator John Jos pitched to DC editor Andy Helfer, the man also responsible for the influential Justice League International, a 10-issue series called Exiles in Paradise. “The idea that John and I pitched him, way back then, can be summed up in one word: Australia,” recalled Martin. “What if the world finally got sick of all these super-villains and decided to get rid of them once and for all by transporting them to a distant planet, with no way home?”

The answer Martin and Jos came up with sounds familiar to anyone who has visited Westeros. “We wanted to tell a story that would span decades. Characters would die, would change, would marry, would have children,” Martin continued. “Wars would be fought, but eventually, from the chaos and brutality of the early days, a society would be born. Some of the villains would find only death on the new world, but for others it would be a second chance, and they would find redemption. The whole tale, once told, would span decades. None of the villains would ever return to Earth.”

How could Martin and Jos get away with such wholesale destruction? By making Exiles in Paradise an Elseworlds series, a story set in an alternative reality outside of main continuity. Yet, even with that caveat, DC got cold feet.

Martin explained, “As we plotted out the second issue, it became clear that the story John and I wanted to tell was a good deal darker and grittier than what Andy Helfer was comfortable with. A dozen villains died in issue one alone, some of them “name” villains, and that was just to start. There was murder, there was sex, there were even porta-potties (which became a big issue, somehow),” he said, describing a project that sounds like most of Martin’s work.

Eventually, all parties amicably decided to put Exiles in Paradise on the backburner. That is, until the mid-2000s, when DC’s then editor-in-chief Dan Didio decided to revive it, this time as a story in mainline continuity. That prospect excited Martin, who admitted that he found Elsewords, What If…, and other “imaginary stories” (as they were called in the early Silver Age) “vaguely unsatisfying, somehow,” because when “a story begins with a disclaimed that says no, this didn’t really happen, the stakes are lowered from page one.”

Yet, once again, the ideas of Martin and Jos were too bold for DiDio, and so the duo handed the project off to Willingham (whom Martin called “a first rate writer), and the series we know today was created.