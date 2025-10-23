Godzilla Will Die by the Same Hands That Killed Superman

For a world to live, a kaiju will give its all, and more. For January 7, 2026, is the day that the King of the Monsters dies. That’s right, in Godzilla #6, IDW Publishing will bring an end to the greatest monster of all time. And to help them commemorate the event, they’re bringing in a couple of guys who known how to tell about the end of a legendary figure.

Godzilla #6 will feature a cover drawn by Dan Jurgens, who wrote and penciled 1992’s Superman #75, the issue that saw the Man of Steel die in battle with the monstrous Doomsday. Moreover, the cover will be inked by Brett Breeding, who worked with Jurgens on Superman #75. Fittingly enough, the cover homages that infamous story, with the fallen monster collapsed amid the rubble of a great city, a tattered flag in the foreground.

For Jurgens, the death of Godzilla was a perfect excuse for him to revisit his most famous work. “When the good folks at IDW asked about the possibility of a special Death of Godzilla cover that would play off the iconic cover that Brett Breeding and I did for Superman #75, I was definitely up for it,” Jurgens confessed to IGN. “I’ve always been a fan of the big guy but hadn’t had a chance to draw him so this was the perfect way to scratch that itch. It was great fun to be able to contribute!”

One might wonder why in the world IDW would kill off such a major character, especially one that has been such an important part of the publisher’s line. But any kaiju fan can tell you that Godzilla has died several times on screen, only to return in reboots or reimagining. Indeed, one month after his death in Godzilla #6, writer Tim Seeley and artist Hendry Prasetya will be debuting a new form of Godzilla in issue #7.