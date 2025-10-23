Godzilla Will Die by the Same Hands That Killed Superman
Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding reunite for a super Godzilla cover.
For a world to live, a kaiju will give its all, and more. For January 7, 2026, is the day that the King of the Monsters dies. That’s right, in Godzilla #6, IDW Publishing will bring an end to the greatest monster of all time. And to help them commemorate the event, they’re bringing in a couple of guys who known how to tell about the end of a legendary figure.
Godzilla #6 will feature a cover drawn by Dan Jurgens, who wrote and penciled 1992’s Superman #75, the issue that saw the Man of Steel die in battle with the monstrous Doomsday. Moreover, the cover will be inked by Brett Breeding, who worked with Jurgens on Superman #75. Fittingly enough, the cover homages that infamous story, with the fallen monster collapsed amid the rubble of a great city, a tattered flag in the foreground.
For Jurgens, the death of Godzilla was a perfect excuse for him to revisit his most famous work. “When the good folks at IDW asked about the possibility of a special Death of Godzilla cover that would play off the iconic cover that Brett Breeding and I did for Superman #75, I was definitely up for it,” Jurgens confessed to IGN. “I’ve always been a fan of the big guy but hadn’t had a chance to draw him so this was the perfect way to scratch that itch. It was great fun to be able to contribute!”
One might wonder why in the world IDW would kill off such a major character, especially one that has been such an important part of the publisher’s line. But any kaiju fan can tell you that Godzilla has died several times on screen, only to return in reboots or reimagining. Indeed, one month after his death in Godzilla #6, writer Tim Seeley and artist Hendry Prasetya will be debuting a new form of Godzilla in issue #7.
Godzilla’s speedy return from the afterlife falls in line with many comic book stories. After all, with Jason Todd running around as the Red Hood, Bucky serving as the Winter Soldier, Barry Allen back in action as the Flash, and an alternate reality Gwen Stacy swinging across the Spider-Verse, no comic book death sticks. Even Uncle Ben, once the most sacrosanct of comic book demises, can be found running a newspaper in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man.
Famously, death didn’t hold Superman very long either, as Jurgens and his fellow co-creators saw the Man of Steel replaced by four successors—one of whom became Superboy, another became Steel, and a third who was the villainous Cyborg Superman—before the genuine Kryptonian came back for real, albeit with an unsightly mullet.
With that in mind, the Jurgens and Breeding cover isn’t just an homage; it’s also a promise, that Godzilla will be back from the dead soon enough. Hopefully, Jurgens won’t be giving the King of Monsters a terrible hairdo this time around.
Godzilla #6 slams into comic stores on January 7, 2026.