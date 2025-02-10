Onyx Storm’s Cryptic Ending, Spoilers, Theories, & What Next for Book Four?

Who Is Xaden’s New “Brother”?

The ending of Onyx Storm also confirmed that Xaden isn’t the only familiar face who’s turned venin and it’s someone we clearly know. Yarros doesn’t reveal this person’s identity, but Xaden’s reaction is a horrified one. He refers to the unnamed venin as his “new brother” and can’t believe that this new initiate could have ever chosen to turn after having witnessed everything he himself has gone through over the past months. But who could it be?

The most obvious choices are Bodhi and Garrick, Xaden’s cousin and best friend, respectively. They’re his closest confidantes and the people, even more so than Violet, who have spent the most time with him over the course of this series. They’ve both witnessed every step of Xaden’s struggle to stop his own transformation and, conveniently, both are unaccounted for at the end of Onyx Storm. Garrick is missing, and while we catch a glimpse of a retching Bodhi during Imogen’s POV chapter, his absence when Violet awakens indicates he’s not exactly around to rule Tyrrendor at the moment.

Of the two, Bodhi is perhaps the more likely choice, given that his close physical resemblance to Xaden (as if they could be….brothers, perhaps?) has been mentioned repeatedly throughout the series. But what if Yarros is going for an even bigger twist? The use of male pronouns narrows down our choices, of course, but there are several intriguing options that fit the rest of our known criteria. Aaric has been revealed to be a precog, and we all love fantasy stories where someone with the power to see the future realizes they must somehow sacrifice themselves for the greater good. But perhaps the most interesting option of all is Brennan. Violet’s brother has already essentially cheated death once, revived by Tairn’s previous rider Naolin, a siphon like Sloane, who used his power to save Brennan and gave him a scar in the process that’s been mentioned multiple times over the course of the books. But when Sloane siphons power into Brennan to help save a dying Mira, there’s no scar left behind this time. Violet specifically mentioned how weird this is, which feels like a big red flag that something is off about Brennan.

Who Is the Venin Sage Berwyn?

Of course, there’s also the question of Xaden’s mysterious mentor. We’ve been speculating about the identity of the venin Sage since Violet first faced off with him at Resson in Fourth Wing and don’t seem any closer to the answer about who he is or what he wants two full books later. There’s probably a reason for that.

We know he turned Xaden, that he’s a rival of Theophanie’s, and…that’s kind of it. But a secret that’s worth keeping for three books is probably a big deal, right? Onyx Storm certainly never made it feel as though Theophanie was anyone we knew—or particularly needed to know—in this way. But the same cannot be said for Berwyn, who seems to represent something bigger than a simple venin doppelganger. His interest in Xaden feels personal, as does his hatred for dragonkind. All of this is pointing toward the idea that one of the wildest Onyx Storm theories floating around the fandom may actually be true: Berwyn is Naolin.

For those that don’t remember (or don’t have a detailed spreadsheet that tracks all this info), Naolin is Tairn’s previous rider, and the idea is that in order to essentially bring Brennan back from the dead during the Tyrrish Rebellion, he must have siphoned power from himself, his dragon, and even the ground in order to do so. We know almost nothing about what happened to Naolin after he saved Brennan—Violet’s brother won’t talk about it, and Tairn is a brick wall on the subject. Did he turn, enough for Tairn to break their bond? (It would explain why Naolin’s “death” almost killed Tairn and why he won’t talk about what happened to his former rider—or even confirm that he died!) Plus, there’s a certain symmetry to it, given Xaden’s own close relationship with Brennan’s sister.