The Biggest Fantasy Books of 2025

When the Tides Held the Moon by Venessa Vida Kelley

April 29th, Erewhon

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Set in 1911 New York, this debut novel from illustrator Kelley is about as close to contemporary as any of the other books on this list. Benny Caldera is an orphaned blacksmith from Puerto Rico who is working on a very special, very secret project at Coney Island. A sideshow proprietor has commissioned the lonely young man to make an exhibit case for Río, a merman caught in the East River. What man and merman find in each other is love and a hope for building a real life together… or perhaps Benny is selfish to want to keep Río in easy reach. This sweet, tear-jerking love story is perfect for fans of T.J. Klune’s The House by the Cerulean Sea and for anyone who cried over The Shape of Water (of course.) The first edition hardcover also contains delicately beautiful illustrations by the author.

The Devils by Joe Abercrombie

May 13, Tor

British author Joe Abercrombie (The First Law Trilogy and Red Country) is getting some fantastic early praise from bestselling authors including Pierce Brown and Anthony Ryan. Set in a fantastical alternate Europe, where a Vatican-like City contains court intrigue and, you guessed it, devils, Abercromie has crafted his biggest story yet. Tasked with putting a thief on the throne and ripping the powerful church apart, a priest is given a flock of convicted murderers, insane necromancers, demons, and… new best friends? It’s a grimdark fantasy Suicide Squad full of clever jokes, characters who make a lot of bloody mistakes, and a jewelbox’s worth of gems about making a bitter world a better home. Fans of First Law know Abercrombie is great at keeping a plot moving and he levels up here by keeping such a large ensemble cast both memorable and clear in purpose. Expect this to be getting a lot of excited fan discussions going all summer.

The Knight & the Moth by Rachel Gillig

May 20, Orbit

Another book to judge by its absolutely gorgeous cover, this romantasy from a bestselling BookTok author is full of atmosphere, commitment to its lore of Diviner prophetesses and heretics, and full of twists and sexual tension. When her sister Diviners go missing from their shadowy cloister, Sibyl must team up with a blasphemous and frustratingly handsome knight to get to the bottom of the mystery. You only think you know what’ll happen between the two, and the ending will have you begging for more. Also: there’s a snarky gargoyle sidekick that really brings the laughs to some very heavy scenes. If you think you don’t like romantasy, Gillig’s skill with characters, world-building, and conflict are more foregrounded here than in her previous books, and can make even the most cynical fantasy fan grin. And, yeah, maybe even swoon.