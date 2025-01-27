Onyx Storm: There’s Only One Way to Adapt The Fourth Wing Series For TV

The relationships of the riders and their dragons are focal to the series. While there are many scenes that don’t feature them, their presence is vital in exploring both Violet’s dangerous training and her growing understanding of the world she’s trying to save. Violet bonds with two dragons, both of whom she communicates with telepathically. Speaking mind-to-mind works well on the page, but how would those lines be delivered in a live-action setting? Would they be voiceovers, without the actors moving their lips?

Beyond that, there are other elements in Fourth Wing that may just not translate well to live-action. The series leans heavily on protagonist Violet’s inner monologues to explain the world to readers. In one early scene in the first novel, she actually recites history to herself to keep her focus as she crosses a dangerous bridge into the dragon riding academy. That type of tell-not-show storytelling may have gotten a pass in the novel, especially as Yarros leaned into that quirky character trait of Violet’s scholarship as a coping mechanism, but in live-action, such delivery would be more likely to seem cheesy.

Violet also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a condition that makes her joints super flexible and prone to injury. That chronic pain is brought vividly to life in the novel as readers experience her inner thoughts. Amazon’s adaptation will need to pay close attention to providing the right representation while showing this core part of Violet’s character.

“Streaming Hasn’t Figured Out Epic Fantasy Yet”

Recently, famous fantasy novelist Brandon Sanderson talked about why he hadn’t optioned the rights to his fantasy novels for screen adaptation. “Streaming has a big problem with epic fantasy, and this has me worried,” he said. “Rings of Power and Wheel of Time have not gone as well as I would’ve hoped. Shadow and Bone lasted only two seasons, after a very strong first season. Streaming hasn’t figured out epic fantasy yet.”

Sanderson does point out, however, one excellent fantasy show: Arcane. This League of Legends television series is certified 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and those ratings prove that there’s an appetite for truly well-made animated series for mature viewers. While Arcane is the most expensive animated TV show ever made, it still comes in well under House of the Dragon’s budget, with higher audience and critic ratings.

But say that budget still isn’t in the picture? Other animated fantasy series aimed at adults have been hugely popular in the last few years. The Legend of Vox Machina broke Kickstarter records for an animated special before it was picked up by Amazon Prime Video, and it was renewed for a fourth season in 2024 (beating out Shadow and Bone for longevity). While The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim came out to mixed reception, the criticism was more due to its inability to stand on its own as a film, not its gorgeous animation.