The Biggest Horror Books of 2025

The New York Times bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher (a Den of Geek Best Book of 2024) returns with an absorbing standalone historical novel that might not have chainsaws, but still spills buckets of blood. If you’ve watched recent Westerns like Netflix’s American Primeval, or remember any American history, you know this country’s story was born in violence. Jones makes the bloodshed even more literal in this chilling vampire tale. The 1912 diary of a Lutheran priest is discovered and contains a story within a story: the life and undeath of a Blackfoot warrior named Good Stab who struggles to keep his humanity as his appetite makes him a tool for vengeance. This is one of Jones’ most ambitious novels yet, and all the more horrific for the authenticity he brings to this exploration of trauma. But it’s also as hypnotic and fun as the eeriest of campfire tales.

rekt by Alex Gonzales

March 25, Erewhon

The dark recesses of the internet and masculinity are a toxic combination in this sadistic, distressing debut novel that feels all too timely. After a car crash leaves Sammy descending into guilt and depression, he finds a sick solace in watching the most violent, disturbing videos online – including one of his girlfriend’s fatal wreck, and grisly deaths yet to be. A sinister algorithm seems to know just what pain Sammy needs and he must become something even worse to fight it. It’s Faces of Death meets Fight Club for the incel age of Andrew Tate in this unrepentant chiller that will surely fuel some interesting online discussions of its own.

The Butcher’s Daughter: The Hitherto Untold Story of Mrs. Lovett by David Demchuk and Corinne Leigh Clark

May 6, Hell’s Hundred

Vegetarians, beware! Horror retellings of fairy tales are always welcome, but what if the source material is instead an infamous penny dreadful? Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, has his musical (and Tim Burton movie.) Now, his meat pie-baking partner in Victorian crime gets her due in this grisly, evocative historical mystery. Told through a collection of correspondence, including letters between a young female journalist and an old woman who may or may not be one “whose name we daren’t speak aloud for its profanity.” Well-researched and immersive – you’ll feel the grim, sooty reality of 19th-century London on your skin – this is a highbrow, Gothic spin on a sensationalist story populated with women who live, breathe… and bleed.

Never Flinch by Stephen King

May 27, Scribner