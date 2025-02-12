The Biggest Science Fiction Books of 2025

March is a huge month for science fiction fans as more than half of our list hits bookshelves within the space of two weeks. For fans of The Hunger Games, the highly anticipated “sequel to the prequel” jumps forward a quarter century after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Sunrise on the Reaping follows the famous Haymitch Abernathy in his storied victory in the second quarter quell, in which twice as many tributes were taken from each district to participate in the deadly contest. To say fans are looking forward to this long-hinted-at tale would be an understatement.

Murder by Memory by Olivia Waite

March 18, Tordotcom

The HMS Fairweather is a luxury generation ship traveling through space with passengers enjoying endless lifetimes. New bodies are provided upon request and minds are carefully preserved in glass within the ship’s Library. But when ship detective Dorothy Gentleman wakes up in a body that isn’t hers, she’s thrust into a chilling mystery. A murder has occurred, but the crime goes beyond mere death: someone is erasing minds from the Library itself. Those who enjoy a little mystery with their sci-fi will also be happy to hear that Murder by Memory is only the first in a planned Dorothy Gentleman series.

The Third Rule of Time Travel by Philip Fracassi

March 18, Orbit

In any time travel tale, the rules are very important, but they’re invariably almost impossible to stick to without creating paradoxes. The Third Rule of Time Travel is very up front about these limitations: you can only travel to the past within your lifetime, you can only stay for ninety seconds, and you can only observe without interaction. The cleverness of the book’s title, however, is that the third rule comes into question as Beth Darlow tries to figure out how her and her dead husband’s machine determines its arrival point in the past… and whether the past truly can’t be changed. The sci-fi premise encapsulates more of a horror thriller, as the grief that motivates the story might actually be tied to the invention of time travel itself.

Space Brooms! by A. G. Rodriguez

Mach 25, Angry Robot