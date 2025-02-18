Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf Sheds Light on Arcane Origins and Possible Future Storylines

That main story has merit on its own, not because it makes Ambessa, the notorious villain of Arcane season 2, more sympathetic, although readers will better understand her (and her bodyguard Rictus) by the end of the book. But the battles, escapes, and political intrigue, particularly in the Noxus ruled by Boram Darkwill, are all intense, brutal at times, and completely compelling.

Those that know the League of Legends lore outside of Arcane will enjoy not only getting a glimpse of Darkwill at his most corrupt, but also of Jericho Swain in his pre-demonic arm phase of life. There is definite foreshadowing of the Ionian invasion, however, which could figure prominently in a future animated offering or perhaps in follow-up novels from Orbit.

Speaking of which, the biggest bonus coming from Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf is actually the origin story of Rell, a League of Legends hero from Noxus that many Arcane fans anticipate seeing in a future series. Although Mel never meets the Reckoner in this novel, it seems likely the two will be introduced to each other on screen shortly, with Mel sailing the Noxian fleet back to her homeland at the end of season 2.

Rell is not only depicted in the book as a Reckoner, fighting gladiator-style battles to garner Ambessa’s attention. She also gets her first kill in battle in this story, with all that taking a life entails, and awakens powers that will be recognizable to players of the League of Legends game. She even gets her own love story in Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf!

In the background of any good Noxian tale is the Black Rose, the hidden society that Arcane viewers may remember from season 2, and the group certainly plays their role in Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf. Without getting into spoiler territory, suffice it to say their goals do not align with General Medarda’s plans, and their influence on Rell’s life will be familiar to those who know that League hero’s story.

Will readers finish Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf feeling more sympathetic towards the title character? Probably not, and to the novel’s credit, it does not attempt to excuse her actions or motivations in any way. However, readers will likely understand her a little better and realize she’s only human, with a full range of emotions and flaws. The extra League of Legends and Arcane lore only serve to strengthen an already solid story of the tainted victory of a powerful Noxian warlord.