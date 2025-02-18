Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf Sheds Light on Arcane Origins and Possible Future Storylines
Though Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf focuses on the Noxian general, it provides insight into Mel Medarda and other heroes we may see on-screen.
If you asked a lineup of Arcane fans which character they’d like to read more about in a full-length novel, Ambessa Medarda would likely not be their first choice. She probably wouldn’t even rank in the top half of those for whom more backstory was desired. Yet here we are with C. L. Clark’s Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf.
But guess what? Not only is it a page turner filled with high-stakes encounters and authentic consequences; it actually delivers much more than the title would suggest. After all, viewers of Netflix’s Arcane know that the next likely setting for a follow-up League of Legends screen adaptation is Noxus, the warrior nation for which Ambessa serves as general.
Since Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf is a prequel (Arcane viewers already know that’s this character’s only option), it ends up providing a surprising amount of insight into the development of someone fans do care about: Ambessa’s daughter, Mel Medarda. In fact, an early chapter of the book replays word for word the “fox and wolf” scene from an Arcane season 1 flashback and places it into a larger context.
Want to know how Mel got her golden tattoos? Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf has got you covered! Wondering why they glowed in the Arcane season 1 finale, protecting her and Jayce from Jinx’s attack on the council chambers? That’s in there, too. In fact, Mel’s entire mage history unfolds in the background of Ambessa’s tale of family betrayal and succession of power.
That main story has merit on its own, not because it makes Ambessa, the notorious villain of Arcane season 2, more sympathetic, although readers will better understand her (and her bodyguard Rictus) by the end of the book. But the battles, escapes, and political intrigue, particularly in the Noxus ruled by Boram Darkwill, are all intense, brutal at times, and completely compelling.
Those that know the League of Legends lore outside of Arcane will enjoy not only getting a glimpse of Darkwill at his most corrupt, but also of Jericho Swain in his pre-demonic arm phase of life. There is definite foreshadowing of the Ionian invasion, however, which could figure prominently in a future animated offering or perhaps in follow-up novels from Orbit.
Speaking of which, the biggest bonus coming from Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf is actually the origin story of Rell, a League of Legends hero from Noxus that many Arcane fans anticipate seeing in a future series. Although Mel never meets the Reckoner in this novel, it seems likely the two will be introduced to each other on screen shortly, with Mel sailing the Noxian fleet back to her homeland at the end of season 2.
Rell is not only depicted in the book as a Reckoner, fighting gladiator-style battles to garner Ambessa’s attention. She also gets her first kill in battle in this story, with all that taking a life entails, and awakens powers that will be recognizable to players of the League of Legends game. She even gets her own love story in Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf!
In the background of any good Noxian tale is the Black Rose, the hidden society that Arcane viewers may remember from season 2, and the group certainly plays their role in Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf. Without getting into spoiler territory, suffice it to say their goals do not align with General Medarda’s plans, and their influence on Rell’s life will be familiar to those who know that League hero’s story.
Will readers finish Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf feeling more sympathetic towards the title character? Probably not, and to the novel’s credit, it does not attempt to excuse her actions or motivations in any way. However, readers will likely understand her a little better and realize she’s only human, with a full range of emotions and flaws. The extra League of Legends and Arcane lore only serve to strengthen an already solid story of the tainted victory of a powerful Noxian warlord.
Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf releases on February 18, 2025 from Orbit Books.