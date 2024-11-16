What ‘Awakening the Arcane’ Means in Arcane Season 2

The magical awakenings are equally as interesting if a little bit more mysterious. What did Jayce see inside the Anomaly, for example, to make him seek out his best friend and kill him? His inner turmoil is very evident, even to Viktor, who, when Jayce calls hextech a curse, says “You seem different. Something happened. Now I see it. You, too, have touched the Arcane. Your mind suffered.”

Are the forces of magic angry with what they’ve done to command its energy through technology? Whatever Jayce might mean by “I will not fail,” Viktor’s supposed death somehow elicits further thoughts on the matter. “I understand now… the reason for our failures in the commune” Viktor says, seemingly reflecting on the situation after having died. “The doctor was right. It’s inescapable! Humanity!” Is it possible Viktor could still rise again to strip away his last remaining weakness once and for all? After all, Sky “awakened” inside his mind!

Then there’s the Medarda clan. Although the arrival of the mystical Black Rose could be seen as an “arcane awakening” of sorts, it appears that this force has been at work in Noxus for quite some time. The secretive cabal clearly doesn’t want Ambessa exercising too much control outside of their purview, mentioning a feud that cost the general her son under mysterious circumstances. But the awakening actually happens elsewhere.

If those who have imprisoned Mel are seeking answers that her brother Kino couldn’t provide, they may be getting more than they bargained for. A voice says, “We had such high hopes for him! At first it seemed plausible that he could have been the child, but then your mother led us to you… sister.” The burst of powerful light that is Mel’s only response speaks to a hidden power we never suspected, nor perhaps did Mel herself. Quite the awakening!

And don’t forget that Jayce wasn’t the only one swept up in the Anomaly! Heimerdinger and Ekko are presumably still lost in the magical dimension that changed Jayce’s hammer and embedded that blue gem from his childhood in his wrist. Could the ex-councilor and head Firelight awaken to their own new powers, perhaps ones that resemble what League of Legends players recognize from the game? (Zero Drive anyone?)